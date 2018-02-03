New ‘Krypton’ Trailer Features Superman Cape

Krypton‘s latest promo is going to get Superman fans hyped! Watch it above!

The trailer features Superman/Kal-El’s grandfather, Seyg-El, entering a mysterious fortress, where he finds a familiar-looking cape. We then get a montage of some exciting footage, which shows off the serious sci-fi action and world-building of this Superman prequel story, before ending on a full show of Seyg-El holding the cape in hand, about to embark on that fateful destiny that will create the universe’s greatest hero, generations later.

Krypton continues to rise out of obscurity to become one of the more highly-anticipated new shows of the spring 2018 season.

The show will be separate from The CW’s Arrowverse, and will feature a lot of iconic Superman mythos Easter eggs. Its primary setting is the city of Kandor (which becomes the miniaturized last city of Krypton, kept in Brainiac’s collection); will feature the prison of Fort Rozz; and will feature iconic DC Comics characters like Adam Strange and Doomsday.

As stated, Krypton is quickly rising in the ranks to become a highly-anticipated new comic book TV show. SYFY already had a successful run of its graphic novel adaptation Happy! (renewed for season 2), which suggests the network’s new marketing and programming strategy is on point. Hopefully that shows with Krypton.

Krypton premieres on March 21st on SYFY.