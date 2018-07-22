‘Krypton’ Season 2 to Feature Lobo

Krypton held its San Diego Comic-Con panel this afternoon and made a huge announcement for the series’ upcoming second season. DC Comics villain Lobo will be next season’s big bad.

Due out in 2019, Krypton‘s second season will dig into the consquences of the first season in which Zod made a deal with Brainiac to save Krypton, thus changing the future and Superman’s story as we know it. Now, it sounds like those consequenves will include the iconic villain.

In comics, Lobo is from the peaceful planet of Czarnia, but he is far different from those in the utopian world. The vicious, violent Lobo single-handedly slaughtered his entire world, making him the last of his race and a fearsome mercenary roaming the universe carrying out mayhem and murder.

News of Lobo joining Krypton may come as a surprise to fans since Warner Bros. is also said to be developing a feature film for the fan-favorite character. Earlier this year, screenwriter Jason Fuchs opened up about his work in the DC Films universe and spoke about writing the script for a Lobo film.

“I think when you’re working on comic book characters, especially ones that are near and dear to my heart, like Wonder Woman and Lobo are, you want to create something that’s true to what the original text are,” Fuchs said at the USC Libraries Scripter Awards. “I think Wonder Woman really captures the feeling of — not only the original Moulton Marston comics, but the George Perez run in the late-80s. It feels like reading those comics up on the big screen.

“So for something like Lobo, without saying too much about it, it’ll feel, I imagine, quite different, because the Lobo comic itself is quite different. What Keith Giffen and Alan Grant put together was something really unique, and hopefully we’ll capture some of that same spirit when we make the movie.”

Lobo’s addition to the series comes as Doomsday’s threat also loom. When season one ended, Doomsday was unaccounted for and poised to break out of his containment unit to unleash devastation onto Kandor, creating real problems as, in addition to Zod being in charge Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) had been sucked into the Phantom Zone leaving the heroes one less person to help in this terrifying new reality.

Krypton will return to SYFY in 2019.