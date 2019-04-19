First ‘Krypton’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals Lobo

The first trailer for SyFy’s Krypton season 2 is now out, and it showcases an even more thrilling chapter of the Superman prequel story than we got in season 1! Fans may think there’s a lot of thrilling reveals in this trailer (which features Zod, Brianiac, and Doomsday) – but there’s one standout moments that will have DC Comics fans buzzing!

Take a look at the first official onscreen look at Krypton‘s version of DC’s Lobo!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Krypton season 1 ended, the threat of Brainiac assimilating Kandor City was stopped, but at high cost: Brainiac was locked in the Phantom Zone, but managed to pull Superman’s grandfather, Seg-El, into the interdimensional prison with him! That twist left the future drastically changed, with Superman’s legacy of heroism erased, and in its place a new history, built on the rule of Zod, who traveled back in time to become Krypton’s new leader. If that wasn’t bad enough, the season 1 button scene showed Doomsday escaping confinement, ready to rampage all over this new history that Zod is writing for Krypton.

Lobo will be played by actor Emmett J. Scanlan (Constantine), a DC TV alum who looks to be having a ton of fun hamming it up as the Main Man. From what we see in the trailer, Lobo will be tracking Sig-El, Adam Strange, and Brainiac, after Seg and Brainiac presumably exit the Phantom Zone onto some strange forested location. It should be interesting to see how characters like Seg and Adam Strange – who should be hopelessly outpowered compared to Lobo – fare in battle with the Main Man. Just one of many things to look forward to in this sophomore season.

Synopsis: What if Superman never existed? Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who fights to save his home planet from destruction. Season 2 brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe. Faced with a bleak outlook, our hero, Seg-El, attempts to unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet. Their chance at redemption is threatened however, by their opposing tactics, shifting alliances and conflicting moral boundaries – forcing each of them to individually determine how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

Krypton season 2 premieres on June 12th.