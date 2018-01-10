Green Lantern, Omega Men and Other DC Comics Characters Could Appear on ‘Krypton’

Warner Bros.’ latest television series exploring the vast DC Comics universe is set to take a look at the origin of Superman with an interesting twist, involving time-travel and the attempted prevention of his home world’s destruction.

Syfy’s Krypton will be the network’s first foray into DC-based programming, and the creative heads on the series plan to take full advantage of the show’s cosmic nature — which could include more fan-favorite characters popping up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Krypton executive producer David S. Goyer teased the possible inclusion of characters such as Green Lantern and the Omega Men.

“The deal with the show is it’s kind of this gateway into the DC science fiction universe,” said Goyer, as reported by Gamespot. “Because also the Phantom Zone figures into this show, it means we can delve into other times and planets eventually.”

“Any of these characters could eventually show up,” added DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns.

Classic DC Comics character Adam Strange will factor heavily into the series right from the onset, who was shown to be wearing a Detroit Tigers baseball hat in the trailer revealed earlier today.

“Even the inclusion of Adam Strange, that should tip you off that it’s not just going to be on Krypton,” Goyer added.

The fact that Strange is sporting a hat with the insignia of a modern Major League Baseball team seems to indicate that everything isn’t going according to the history books, teasing that Krypton could shake up what most fans think they know about the Superman mythos.

We already know that characters such as Doomsday will be interpreted in a new light, as earlier revealed, and fans should expect a new twist on classic DC Comics storylines that will take full advantage of the series’ time-travel concepts.

But will the Man of Steel himself ever show up?

Regarding the idea, Goyer could only offer a simple response about the inclusion of Superman: “The door is always open.”

Krypton premieres on Syfy on March 21.