‘Krypton’ Showrunners Have a “Seven to Eight Year” Plan For the Show

Krypton has yet to officially make its television debut, but the show’s creative team already has quite a lot of canon planned.

During Krypton‘s recent panel at the 2018 TCAs (via Syfy), executive producer David Goyer revealed just how many seasons they’d ideally like to see the series go.

“We do roughly have a seven-to-eight-year plan,” Goyer explained.

As fans know, the series is expected to provide a unique take on the Superman mythos, following Seg-El’s (Cameron Cuffe) quest to clear the name of the House of El, all while dealing with a warning from time traveler Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos). According to Goyer, this will allow some pretty unique storytelling – and defying of expectations.

“This is an untold story and time travel is involved.” Goyer added. “History could be changed and what happens in this story can be very different from the backstory people know.”

Executive producer Damien Kindler echoed this back in July, when asked how Superman would factor into the series.

“Superman being the most famous superhero of all time, he’s never absent in terms of the tone and the feel, and also the stakes of the show,” Kindler told ComicBook.com. “So, Krypton is a story that everybody believes they know the ending, but this show really aspires to throw all that on its head and, from the very first episode, make people understand that we’re really changing the ending and if you know the ending to story you actually don’t and the stakes have much more to do with the present than the do about the past.

“So it’s less just going back and telling stories about the past and you know the ending than it is about the past and the future colliding and Superman and his very existence being put on the line,” Kindler continued. “It’s a very rich world. It will feel a bit familiar, but it will also be a look at Krypton as a place and a civilization through a lens that you’ve never seen.”

As Cuffe told ComicBook.com last summer, that sort of DC Comics legacy will be balanced with Seg’s own story.

“Ultimately [the journey] is about the struggle of the House of El and how it redeems its honor.” Cuffe revealed back in July. “Very early on in our story, through no fault of Seg’s own, he goes to the very top of the Kryptonian society, this great House of El, and ends up growing up at the very bottom and has to struggle to survive. There is this legacy at play and he sort of understands it, but it seems very very far away from him because he’s just trying to survive. He’s a hustler. And the story for Seg is how he – how that symbol starts to mean what it means, and how he grows to fill it.”

Krypton will debut on Wednesday, March 21st on Syfy.