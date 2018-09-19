‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Fan-Favorite Appears in ‘Supergirl’ Season 4 Premiere

The new trailer for Supergirl season 4 is here, and it brought along an adorable friend from Legends of Tomorrow.

The new trailer focuses on Supergirl’s new adversaries and her new suit, but at the 6-second mark, you can see a child holding a familiar looking doll. While it isn’t an actual Beebo from the Legends of Tomorrow set, it is as close as you can get in National City. The National City carnival features a Beebo prize that can be won by patrons, which features an image of the blue phenom on the front and Beebo-like fur on the sides and back.

The child seems to have won it at the carnival in the trailer, but the last thing he’s thinking about is his new prize. Luckily, Supergirl’s around to save the day.

Beebo quickly became a favorite after he was time warped back to the Viking era, becoming a worshiped deity in the process. He then appeared on The Flash before returning in the season finale of Legends of Tomorrow in epic fashion, becoming massive and battling it out with Mallus for an unforgettable close to a season.

Executive Producer of Legends Phil Klemmer was extremely happy with the reaction to Beebo and admitted that it is a scary thing to introduce something or someone like that because if things go wrong it is hard to change.

“Sometimes you just get lucky with your performers and the themes and the world you create,” Klemmer told ComicBook.com. “The problem is we’re doing this stuff so far in advance that if you make a mistake, there’s not really righting the ship. It does feel like a small miracle when you get to the end of season and you look back on it and it feels coherent. You’re like, ‘You know what? It’s crazy and it’s wacky but …’ And not that we had any of this planned ahead of time because we’re not that conscientious or intelligent, but the fact that we’re able to pull all of the wild, dispersate, loose ends in some semblance of a bow. It does feel, I don’t know, more that anything, you just feel like a giant relief and humility.”

Any chance to see Beebo is a chance we’ll take, and hopefully, he shows up even more throughout the season, even if it is just in carnival prize form.

Supergirl lands back on the CW for its fourth season on Sunday Oct. 14th at 8/7c.