‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Casts ‘The 100’s Darien Martin As Wolf Creature

Season 4 of Legends of Tomorrow is adding a new wolf creature to the recurring cast, and now we’ve got a first look at him.

It was recently reported that a wolf-like character would play a recurring role on the show this season, though that report also stated that the person cast has the opportunity to come back for Legends of Tomorrow season 5 (if that were to happen of course). Thanks to Ava Sharpe Jes Macallan we have our first look at who ended up getting the part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That would be Darien Martin, who can be seen in a photo shared by Macallan with some of his prosthetics on, which includes a lot of fur. Martin has played parts in shows like The 100, The Magicians, Zoo, and other CW shows like iZombie and Arrow.

She posted the photo with the caption “Just a other day at the office. 🤷‍♀️ I was helping the poor guy with his Tinder profile… I feel for him… dating is hard these days! So glad I’m taken and don’t have to deal with all the madness! 📷 by @nickzano 🐺 played by @thedarienmartin @cw_legendsoftomorrow #bts #maybehejustneedsalittlemanscaping #noonelikesashedder”

The creature is likely part of a magical infection so to speak that the Legends have inadvertently caused, something that will be a big part of the season according to co-showrunner Keto Shimizu.

“In typical Legends fashion, having saved the world and solving one big problem, they have actually launched a whole other set of problems — and this one being magical fugitives, as we’re calling them. Creatures from myth, legend, fairy tales have now been spat out all over the timeline,” Shimizu said. “The timeline has now been infected, essentially, with these magical creatures and it’s now the Legends’ job to clean up their mess.”

Werewolves have always been a big part of the fairy tales and myths, and the new season will strike a balance between the more mainstream creatures and lesser-known monsters.

“It’s a combo. There will be some that will be very, very familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature,” Shimizu said. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

This season of Legends is going to look a bit different, as in addition to Macallan’s Ava Sharpe laying a bigger role the cast has also welcomed John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nora Dark (Courtney Ford) on as series regulars too. Alaska Yu (Ramona Young) and Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson) will also be joining the show this season.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.