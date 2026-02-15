10 Greatest Anime Rival Fights (That Aren’t From Naruto or Dragon Ball)

Rivalries are a staple of anime, with the best-known ones hailing from beloved series like Naruto and Dragon Ball. Rivals like Naruto and Sasuke and Goku and Vegeta set the bar for such dynamics, highlighting what makes them so compelling. These pairs consistently challenge one another to improve, but they also get on each other’s nerves — sometimes, so much that they go for killing blows.

Of course, not every anime rivalry is so extreme; it really depends on the nature of the series and what the characters are competing for. But regardless of whether these rivals are going for the kill or engaging in structured competitions, they tend to deliver action-packed and emotionally satisfying confrontations on-screen. And while these rival fights may not be as well-known as those in Naruto or Dragon Ball, they’re still some of the best that anime has to offer.

10) Ash vs. Gary (Johto League)

Pokémon

While Ash Ketchum has some gripping showdowns with later rivals, his first win against Gary is one of anime’s most iconic rival fights. After all, it marks a major step forward in Ash’s journey. Gary is his very first rival, and their competitive back-and-forth drives Ash’s quest to become number one during the early seasons of Pokémon. And while the two face each other in battle a few times throughout the anime’s first five seasons, it’s not until their Johto League face-off in Pokémon: Master Quest that Ash walks away with a win. It’s a thrilling moment for that alone, but the whole battle is intense and suspenseful. It culminates in a 1:1 between Charizard and Blastoise, with Ash and Charizard managing to overcome the odds — though the series keeps viewers on edge until the very last moment.

9) Yusuke vs. Hiei (Chapter Black Saga)

Yu Yu Hakusho

Yusuke and Hiei don’t have the iconic rival status that some of the pairs on this list do, but they become friendly rivals at least. And their fight during Yu Yu Hakusho‘s Chapter Black Saga has the trappings of a great rival confrontation: it sees Hiei standing up to the anime’s lead to quell his anger and prevent him from making a rash decision. He quite literally gives Yusuke a “kick in the ass,” with the two having an incredible fist fight — one that’s entertaining and well animated for a ’90s anime. That’s not all it has going for it, though. It also drives home how their relationship has evolved over time, making it all the more satisfying when it ends with Yusuke acknowledging that Hiei is right. On top of being a great fight, it’s a great character moment for both of them.

8) Spike vs. Vicious (Round 2)

Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop might be episodic, but the rivalry between Spike Spiegel and Vicious looms over the entire series. And it’s resolved in the anime’s epic conclusion, which finds the two facing off at the headquarters of the Red Dragon Syndicate — a fitting choice given their history. While the imagery of this fight may not be as iconic as the cathedral scene from their earlier encounter, the drama and intensity more than make up for it. The choice to have each of them make the killing blow using the other’s weapon is a clever one. And Spike’s last moments speak to the existential themes of the anime. They also pack a powerful emotional punch after all the time spent with him and the crew.

7) Ippo vs. Sendo (JBC Featherweight Title Match)

Hajime no Ippo

Rivalries thrive in sports anime, and boxing series Hajime no Ippo features one of the greatest 1:1 matches between two rivals. Ippo and Sendo’s second showdown is one of the greatest sequences from the series. The energy from the characters and the crowd is palpable. The music and voice acting both lend to the thrill of this fight, but the animation and choreography are also top-tier. It’s hard to find fault with this sequence, even more than two decades since the anime came to a close. This one holds up well, and it deserves a spot among anime’s classic rival confrontations.

6) E.N.D. Natsu vs. Gray (Alvarez Empire Arc)

Fairy Tail

The final season of Fairy Tail is a controversial one, but Natsu’s fight with Gray stands out as one of its highlights. While the visuals are impressive, it’s the raw emotion that makes this match so memorable. The voice actors capture the betrayal and grief of the characters seamlessly, bringing the personal stakes and energy to great heights. They really go all out here, and it helps land this among the greats. It may not be for everyone, as there are many complaints about the last chapter. However, the sheer power these characters show off, and their overall intensity, make this an entertaining fight to watch.

5) Deku vs. Kacchan (Round 2)

My Hero Academia

Deku and Bakugo have one of the most iconic rivalries in new-gen anime, and their second fight at the end of My Hero Academia Season 3 is one of the best in the whole series. It brings the tensions between the two characters to a head, with Bakugo finally confirming that Deku got his Quirk from All Might — and actually breaking down over All Might losing his power. With Deku refusing to be Bakugo’s punching bag for a change, it’s an emotional moment for both characters and a turning point in their rivalry. The visuals are stunning, and the choreography is masterful. But perhaps the best thing about this fight is how it subverts expectations, leading us to believe that Deku is finally going to win…only to have Bakugo turn that on its head at the very last moment.

4) Eren vs. Reiner (Season 4, Part 2)

Attack on Titan

Eren and Reiner don’t have the same relationship as more traditional anime rivals, but the pair clash repeatedly after Reiner’s true identity comes out. And while all of their showdowns are great, their match during Marley’s invasion of Paradis in Attack on Titan Season 4, Part 2 is the best of the bunch. It highlights how far Eren has come, as well as how ruthless he’s gotten. He certainly holds his own against the Armored Titan far better than during their earlier encounters. There’s also so much going on during this conflict, from the Beast Titan turning soldiers into Titans to Galliard giving up his life. The action, suspense, and drama are all there, making this one for the books.

3) Yugi vs. Kaiba (Battle City Finals)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters

Yugi and Kaiba duel each other several times throughout Yu-Gi-Oh!, but their best match happens during the Battle City Finals. This isn’t just one of the best face-offs in the series; it’s one of the most memorable rival fights of the medium. (We can blame the nostalgia Millennials associate with this show.) Both Yugi and Kaiba give this duel their all, with the anime delivering an evenly matched game that showcases both characters’ skills. Great cards played, the tensions are high, and the visuals are impressive. And the match concludes with Yugi coming out on top with an explosive final play. It sets the stage for more excitement to come, all while paying off Yugi’s ongoing rivalry with Kaiba.

2) Alucard vs. Anderson (Round 2)

Hellsing Ultimate

In just 10 episodes, Hellsing Ultimate delivers one of the most underrated anime rivalries: the one between Alucard and Anderson. And their final fight towards the end of the series is an absolute feat, with everything from the stunning score to the animation pushing it to the top of this list. It’s dark, bloody, and has an outcome that feels absolutely fitting for the series and its tone. But while this conflict ends in a fitting manner, it’s not predictable. It goes to unexpected places before the end, keeping viewers fully on edge throughout. It really does bring this rivalry to a close on a high note.

1) Gintoki vs. Takasugi

Gintama

One of the best swordfights in anime, Gintoki’s confrontation with Takasugi is also one of the best rival fights in anime — and it truly deserves more love. It’s a climactic moment for the two characters, and the action is incredibly well animated and choreographed. It’s enough to keep anyone glued to the screen. On top of that, the voice acting’s great, capturing the complicated feelings these two characters have for one another. And the devastating conclusion makes this showdown as emotional as it is thrilling. It pays off the characters’ history well, and it delivers a spectacle doing so.

