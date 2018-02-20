‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’: Curse of the Earth Totem Trailer

At the end of tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The CW released a teaser trailer for next week’s episode, titled “The Curse of the Earth Totem.”

Spinning out of an episode in which nobody left the Waverider, next week will see a return to big, historical set pieces as the team makes its way to the eighteenth century to butt heads with Blackbeard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, yes, you get to see everyone dressed up as pirates, Damien Darhk in a commodore’s uniform, and lots of little winks and nods to The Pirates of the Caribbean. Because if we have learned anything at all from TV this year, it is that Legends of Tomorrow does not disappoint.

The episode title appears to be a play on The Curse of the Black Pearl, the very first film in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. And in a way, it telegraphs the episode pretty well, as the Legends are forced to become pirates in 1717. Apparently, this will be part of a quest to track down the Earth Totem, the last Zambezi totem to make its way into the Arrowverse.

At this moment, Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has the Anasi Totem, while fellow Legend Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) holds the Air Totem. The Water Totem is currently spoken for by Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor), leaving the location of the Fire and Earth totems currently up in the air. (The former appeared in season two of the Vixen animated series, but there’s no telling where it is now.)

You can check it out above, and the official episode synopsis below.

In the episode, when Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to take some private time, the Legends pursue a lead on the whereabouts of the long-lost Earth Totem.

Without Sara’s knowledge, the Legends find themselves in 1717 to hunt for Blackbeard’s long-lost treasure, but in true Legends fashion things go awry.

Meanwhile, Ray (Brandon Routh) feels guilty about something he has done and tries to make amends, which lands him in even bigger trouble.

Dominc Purcell, Nick Zano, Maise Richardson-Sellers and Nick Zano also star.

Chris Tammaro directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Ubah Mohamed.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.