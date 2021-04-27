Legends of Tomorrow: Here's How the Team Finds Out About Sara's Abduction

✖

When DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns to the airwaves this weekend, the series will not only have been gone for almost a year, but so will the captain of the ship at the center of the show's action. In the closing moments of season five, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) was abducted by aliens, beamed on board a ship which then vanished into the stars. As far as we know, there were no witnesses, with the Legends all drinking, celebratory, and looking forward instead of behind them at Sara. According to executive producer Phil Klemmer, though, a character who will turn up in the season six premiere will be the one to break the news to the team.

It sounds like the premiere will be a bit of a long and winding road to the character, who was apparently there to see Sara sucked up, but has little in the way of real insight beyond that. Still, after a Hangover-style journey through 1977 London, they'll make their way to their source.

"Well, I guess it's kind of like our The Hangover episode, because the only proper way to celebrate the dispatching of the evil Fates, is to get good and loaded in 1977 England at at a punk club," joked Klemmer. "And so everybody, including the normally-responsible Ava Sharpe, wakes up with hangover, and alcohol-induced amnesia. So in fact, nobody remembers when, and where, and how Sara disappeared. Certainly nobody saw a spaceship...except for a surprising future rock star who was also at that club, who you might've missed in last season's finale. We're going to have to go chat up a rock and roll icon in order to get the report; he was the last eyes on Sara Lance."

No spoiling who the rocker is, but Klemmer did suggest that this might not be the last appearance, as fans may get more of his full story down the line.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens.

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.