‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Jes Macallan Details “Awkward” Time She Tried to Show Her Parents the Show

When it comes to The CW's Arrowverse shoes, Legends of Tomorrow is unique. It's a wild, hilarious romp of a show that doesn't take itself too seriously and regularly puts the heroes into some unexpected and improbable situations. It's one of those improbably situations that Jess Macallan chose when introducing her parents to the series with "awkward" results.

In an interview with The Iris ahead of her recent appearance at Oz Comic Con in Melbourne, Australia Macallan, who plays Ava Sharpe on the series, revealed that her parents' first look at the series was "Beebo the God of War" which just so happened to be the episode that introduced a fluffy blue children's toy as a god.

"I went to show my parents, every parent you would hope wants to watch what you do," Macallan said. "It's so funny, because it was the episode with Beebo, the furry toy. Literally, there was just this silence, like just an awkward silence for 45 minutes, and then it ended, and everyone was like, 'Okay. What is that?' and I said, 'You have to really get into it and get invested in the characters and know that there are no rules on that show. It's time travel, it's absolutely ridiculous, and it just can't take itself too seriously.'"

Even with the show not taking itself too seriously, though, Macallan went on to explain that there's a lot more that goes into some of the wacky elements of the show, namely Beebo.

"Well that's the thing, when you talk to the writers, I always kind of applaud them, because there's no way in hell that I would be able to keep all the storylines and the history all together," she said. "But if you really do think about what they have to come up with, especially the Beebo episode, you've got this band of Vikings, you go back in time, imagine if time were broken, and throw in this stuffed animal, which is based off a take on the 'Tickle Me Elmo' doll, I don't know if that was big over here, but it was all the rage in the States. If this stuffed animal happened to somehow get in some weird hands and end up in Viking time, they would think, 'Oh, my god!' There is truth in there, because it talks, and when you touch it, it's absolutely ridiculous."

And Macallan will have more opportunities to expose her parents to the "ridiculous" bits of Legends of Tomorrow. It was announced in April that she has been promoted to series regular for the show's upcoming fourth season.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return on Monday, October 15th at 9/8c on The CW.