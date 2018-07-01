‘Legends of Tomorrow’: John Constantine Smokes in “Daddy Darhkest”

John Constantine returned to the Arrowverse tonight, showing up on Legends of Tomorrow to enlist Sara Lance’s help with a possessed girl, and the fan-favorite character brought his trademark smoking habit with him.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Daddy Darhkest”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Constantine (Matt Ryan), Leonard Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller), and Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) found themselves transported back to 1969, it wasn’t just the nurses at the mental hospital’s nurses station that lit up. Upon discovering that they had no easy way to get back to 2017 or even communicate that they had been sucked into the past, Constantine tried to light up a cigarette. He wasn’t able to do so, much like he wasn’t able to get a light earlier in the episode, but before his time on the Waverider was over, Constantine finally got to smoke — much to Gideon’s dismay.

While Constantine smoking on tonight’s episode is befitting the colorful character, it doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Back in October, Marc Guggenheim and former Constantine set designer Dave Blass shared a set of Twitter posts that implied the character would be smoking in his return to the Arrowverse. Back then, Guggenheim tweeted out the script cover for “Daddy Darhkest”, then “corrected” himself by re-publishing the page with Constantine’s red tie and cigarette superimposed over it to indicate that production had begun on the episode. Ryan himself then retweeted Guggenheim’s tweet, along with a second tweet from Blass which showed a pack of cigarettes and a lighter.

“My lucky Lighter is back in the hands of my favorite Petty Dabbler about to start a new Adventure,” the tweet read.

Constantine smoking on Legends of Tomorrow might seem like nothing important, but in reality, it’s a very big deal. In comics, Constantine is a chain smoker with his smoking being a driving force around one of the most popular Constantine stories of all time. However, when Constantine had his own show on NBC, the smoking was implied and very rarely seen up until the series’ final few episodes when the show had apparently been cancelled but trying to find a way to salvage the series for a move elsewhere. Constantine not being seen participating in something that is a huge hallmark of the character was one a serious point of contention among fans of the NBC series.

Fans of the character then will be very pleased to see that Hellblazer character gets to light up tonight, even if it is on a strictly non-smoking ship.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.