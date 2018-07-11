Why Black Siren Should Join ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

The CW’s Arrowverse shows are in the middle of their summer hiatus, and there are only vague hints of where things could go next. But in between the warmer temperatures and open television schedules, we thought we’d break down one status quo change that we’ve been wanting to see for quite some time.

As those who keep up with Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow know, Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) has occupied a pretty unique role within the Arrowverse. After the various traumas in her life, Laurel adopted the superhero mantle of Black Canary, and helped guard Star City until her controversial death in Arrow‘s fourth season.

Shortly after Laurel’s death, The Flash audiences were introduced to her Earth-2 doppelganger, a metahuman nicknamed Black Siren who had hopped Earths to help Hunter Zolomon/Zoom (Teddy Sears) enact his evil plan. After a brief stint in The Flash’s metahuman pipeline, Siren was freed and traveled to Star City, where she worked with about a year and a half of Arrow‘s Big Bads.

But over the sixth season of Arrow, plenty of viewers (and characters within the show) started to see a different side to Black Siren, one that could hint at her possibly becoming a hero. Granted, we have no idea where her storyline will evolve from here, but there’s one outcome we’d love to see — Black Siren joining the ensemble of Legends of Tomorrow.

#RedemptionForBlackSiren

As we previously mentioned, Arrow has started to build the foundation for a redemption arc for Black Siren, ever since she spared the life of Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) in the season six midseason finale.

In the episodes that followed, Lance attempted everything he could to get through to Siren, even as she continued to work with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). Granted, she resisted it time and time again, insisting that she was far too damaged to be what everyone in Star City expected of Earth-1 Laurel.

But one place where Siren would be able to flourish into a hero – or, at least, someone with more heroic alliances – would be on the Waverider. Sure, a small handful of the Legends’ current team members had a past with Earth-1 Laurel, which we’ll get to in a bit. But the team has quite a bit of history of helping former villains (hello, Mick Rory and Leonard Snart) grow and become more than the villainous things they committed in the past.

A New Relationship with Sara

In a (heartbreaking) way, Arrow has already set up a pretty easy opportunity for Siren to partner up the Legends, in the form of the scenes she shared with Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz).

After Lance was shot by Diaz in the season six finale, Siren contacted Sara and was able to get her to come to 2018 Star City, so she’d be able to be with her father in his final moments. The interaction we saw between the two of them was a long-time coming, but also a little heartbreaking, as they both attempted to deal with the grief of the man who was the closest thing they had to a father.

Sure, it’s probably not the most ideal way that the two of them could have met. But now that they have met, the baggage they’re both enduring could be an interesting foundation for a more long-term dynamic between the two of them.

And outside of that, it would be interesting to see just the little nuances of how Sara and Siren would interact with each other, and what ways it would be different from Sara and Earth-1’s Laurel’s close (but complicated) bond. After all, it’s never been confirmed that there was a Sara on Earth-2, so the idea of Siren working with the sister she literally never had could be interesting.

Legacy

It’s no secret that legacy has been a bit of a theme in Laurel and Sara’s personal journeys, with each of them being inspired by each other to further evolve their role as a superhero.

Even if Legends were to let Black Siren evolve into a hero in her own way, without needing to fit the exact mold of Earth-1 Laurel, that decision in and of itself would carry quite a lot of significance.

For one thing, there’s the sort of departing message that Laurel left Sara in Legends‘ series premiere, where she motivated her to not be weighed down by her previous actions and instead focus on being “a hero in the light”. Now that Sara has fulfilled that promise in spades, it’d be interesting to see her pass a similar sort of message on to Black Siren. And in a way, Siren joining the Legends would give Lance’s bond with Siren a chance to essentially live on.

(Additionally, having Siren join Sara’s time-traveling crusade would add a whole other meaning to the “I’m never really gone” line that Laurel said in Legends‘ season two finale.)

A New Status Quo for the Legends

Outside of Sara, it would be really interesting to see how Siren would interact with the rest of the characters that are currently in Legends‘ orbit.

For one thing, Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) have both had somewhat of a rapport with Earth-1 Laurel over season three and four of Arrow (as well as season two of Vixen), which would make their dynamic with Siren something interesting to see.

Outside of that, the rest of the current Legends didn’t really get a chance to interact with Earth-1 Laurel, only really knowing her from what Sara has previously said about her. But even with all of that baggage, there are plenty of intriguing storytelling possibilities when it would come to Siren and the rest of the team.

Would Siren know the Earth-2 counterparts of any of the teammates? Who would she ultimately end up bonding with? And god almighty, what would it be like if Siren crossed paths with Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman)?

A New Perspective

On that note, Siren being a full-fledged member of the Legends could bring something relatively new for the show — an alternate version of history.

Sure, plenty of the teammates have commented on how certain time periods or events weren’t how they remembered (to the point where one Legends fan-favorite was briefly believed to be from a different timeline). But seeing as Earth-2 has a decidedly different aesthetic and outlook on life, we can only imagine how different that Earth’s history could be.

Not only would Siren’s perspective help flesh out the history of the larger Arrowverse, but it would show her that Earth-1 has more to offer than the occasional vigilante squabbles.

A New Set of Powers

Back when we first suggested that Wally West should join the Legends, we mentioned how the team usually benefits from a new hero every now and then, as their particular superpowers add a new element in the fight against the Big Bad.

This would especially be true for Siren, whose Canary Cry powers would essentially be a new asset for the team.

Especially with Season 4 placing the Legends against magical “fugitives” from across time and space, there are probably plenty of ways that Siren’s powers could play some sort of cool role.

A Worthy Endgame

And finally, Siren joining Legends would give her something that has also been set up for quite some time – freedom to be whoever the heck she wants to be.

As Siren said outright in Arrow’s sixth season, she ultimately wants the ability to be able to be comfortable within her life, being able to go and do as she pleases without having to look over her shoulder.

Instead of trying to fit her into the mold of Team Arrow – or making her some sort of occasional ally – Legends would essentially give Siren the opportunity to finally have that sense of personal freedom. And at the same time, it would still give Siren a substantial role in the Arrowverse’s proceedings, allowing her to have a similar sort of significance that Earth-1 Laurel had, while still paving her own way.

Would you like to see Black Siren join Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The seventh season of Arrow will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW. The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.