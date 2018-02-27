‘Legends of Tomorrow’ “No Country For Old Dads” Trailer Released

Following the airing of tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on the east coast, The CW screened the teaser trailer for next week’s episode, titled “No Country For Old Dads.”

Piggybacking on the events of tonight’s episode, “The Curse of the Earth Totem,” next week’s Legends will focus on the team’s efforts to find Ray Palmer, who has been kidnapped by Damien and Nora Darhk.

While Nora recognized, and immediately betrayed, Ray in tonight’s episode, it seems as though next week Ray will continue to try to redeem her — even if only to drive a wedge between Nora and Damien.

You can see the trailer above, and the official synopsis below.

TEAMWORK — When Damien (Neal McDonough) and Nora Darhrk (guest star Courtney Ford) take Ray hostage they force him to try and fix the Fire Totem, but Ray (Brandon Routh) tries to use the power struggle between them to his advantage.

Ray and Nora find themselves working together in 1960’s East Germany in order to fix the totem, but soon come face to face with a younger and deadlier version of Damien Dahrk.

Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) seems to be taking positive steps in her personal life.

Dominc Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Keiynan Lonsdale also stars. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “No Country For Old Dads” premieres on March 5.