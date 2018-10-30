‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Witch Hunt”

“Witch Hunt” starts with the team putting together some equipment that should be able to track the monster anachronisms across time.

As the group is arguing with Constantine over expectations for him, the new equipment starts going off and alerts the Legends of an anachronism in Salem, Massachusetts in 1692.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back home, Nate and his father continue trying to rekindle their relationship by grabbing lunch.

On the Waverider, Constantine and Mick have a “bonding” session, where they disagree with everything each other does, making for a funny montage.

At the Time Bureau in present day 2018, Ava Sharpe is disturbed by some noises. When she gets up to investigate, she discovers that Nate has been living at the Bureau while he extends his stay in 2018. Nate sees that Ava has been working on the Time Bureau budget to present to the Department of Defense and he tells her he’ll help out.

In 1692, the Legends find Prudence, the daughter of the anachronism. They agree that since she’s the daughter of a suspected witch, she must be possessed by a demon. Constantine pops out of the forest and begins reciting a spell.

The spell apparently works as it draws out an elderly witch, much like one of the fairy godmothers on Cinderella. The fair godmother begins singing a song to which Constantine counters with a spell.

The fairy mentions that if they send her to Hell, Prudence will also be sent there. The godmother then starts casting spells of her own to bind the Legends to trees.

After Zari admits they’re there to save Prudence’s mother, Prudence orders her fairy godmother to let them go.

The next day, Nate’s preparing for the meeting with the Department of Defense when he finds out that his father is part of the pitch and instantly backs out. Gary instead takes his place, much to AVa’s dismay.

Zari leaves the Waverider to go and talk to Prudence’s mother Jane in prison. Zari tries convincing her to leave but Jane believes she must be held responsible for her crimes.

On the Waverider, Prudence’s godmother shows herself to Constantine and the two argue about the godmother’s actions.

Ava and Gary begin their pitch on increased budgeting to Nate’s father, but he isn’t having it. He says that without proof of the forces they’re fighting, he’s unable to provide any further funding to the Time Bureau.

Jane’s trial starts and Zari uses her powers to draw focus away from her. The townspeople begin revolting against Zari and they end up capturing her.

Back on the Waverider, Prudence is nervous that Jane hasn’t returned. The godmother shows Prudence a clip of Sara saying they’re trying to get rid of the godmother. Upset, Prudence orders her godmother to take her off of the Waveride and the two start making their way back home, turning Ray and Mick into pigs and sealing Constantine’s mouth closed.

The pitch ends and Ava returns to her office to tell Nate that his father has stripped the bureau of all funding. She convinces him to talk to his father in an attempt to restore the funding. Nate teleports to the Waverider, where he stumbles across Ray, still in the form of a pig. Nate takes Ray back to the bureau.

The townspeople are about to burn Zari and Jane at the stake when Sara arrives with a crossbow to try and free them. The townspeople overcome Sara and are about to burn her too, but Prudence and her godmother arrive to stop them.

The Godmother instead ties the priest to the stake, but Zari tries convincing her she shouldn’t trade an eye for an eye. After Zari’s speech, Prudence has a change of heart and releases her Grandmother from her job.

Nate takes the pig to show his father and after the Godmother is released, the pig turns back into Ray. Witnessing the magic with his own two eyes, Nate’s father grants the Time Bureau $4.2 billion in funding.

Zari explains to Jane and Prudence that they’re free, but encourages them to look for a new place to live.

Constantine takes The Godmother into the woods and instead of sending her to Hell, Constantine offers to be the Godmother’s new host. The Godmother informs her that she knows who Constantine is and reveals that she knows somebody is after Constantine. She says she’d rather be sent to Hell than be attached to Constantine as he’s running from this unknown being.

Back at the Time Bureau, Nate is giving his father a rundown of the adventures he’s been through over the past several years. The two agree on a dinner date later in the week. After his dad leaves, Ava offers Nate a job at the Time Bureau. Ray and Nate hug and Ray heads back to the Waverider.