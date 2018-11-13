‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “Wet Hot American Bummer”

“Wet Hot American Bummer” starts with a pair of camp counselors making out on a beach. Before long, they’re attacked by a creature emerging from the lake and we find out it’s a movie that Sara and Ava are watching.

Sara pauses the movie and finds out it was based on a real attack in 1995. Shortly thereafter Gideon calls and informs her of the anachronism. Sara invites Ava to help the Legends correct the anachronism.

Sara takes Ava to the bottom level of the Waverider and introduces her to Charlie, who’s still stuck looking like Amaya.

The group then assembles and travels to Camp Ogawa in 1995. There, they’re shown around the camp by the lead counselor and they split into groups to start bonding with the camp kids.

Constantine splits off from the group to make a salt barrier around the camp.

Later that night, one the of the girls from Sara and Ava’s cabin escapes into the woods to mess around with a boy camper. They’re about to kiss when something takes them both.

The next morning, the Legends notice that at least one kid from each of their cabins is missing. They notify the camp director, but she says it’s something that happens every year.

Trying to find out more information, Constantine decides to try hypnotizing the kids in his cabin.

In the girl’s cabin, Sarah is trying to bond and get information that way but it’s not quick enough for Ava. She orders the girls to the foot of their beds and begins questioning them.

On the Waverider, Charlie pretends to get knocked out. When Zari goes to check up on her, Charlie overtakes Zari and imprisons her instead. Charlie escapes the room. She’s trying to leave the Waverider when she’s stopped by Mick, who puts her back into her cage.

One of the girls finally breaks and tells Ava and Sara about the legend of a lake beast. She says the only way to see him is to get to the dock alone and say his name.

That night, the group goes to the dock to investigate. Ava goes to the dock alone as the other three hang back. Ava says the lake beast’s name and something jumps out of the water scaring her. Turns out the “monster” is a mannequin and the girls in her cabin have played a prank on her.

The next day, Ray and Constantine are searching the woods when they come across old reptilian skin on the floor. The look through Constantine’s book of magical creatures, trying to identify the skin.

Back on the Waverider, Mick and Charlie are bonding over drinks.

Later that night, Ava and Sara take a potion of Constantine’s that will transform them to their teen years.

Constantine and Ray are patrolling the woods when Constantine uses a spell that creates a light which will track the shirt of one of the missing kids. On their way to follow the light, Constantine warns Ray to not associate with Nora Darhk. The light leads Nate and Constantine to a run-down shack.

As teens, Ava and Sara talk to the girls in their cabins. Since the girls don’t know the new girls are Ava and Sara, they spill the beans on the two missing kids. They tell them about a string that leads out in the woods campers are supposed to follow if they want to take someone out in the woods for their first kiss.

Sara and Ava follow the string and at the end of it, they find the camp director — who’s apparently the one taking kids — with a pair of garden shears. The two attack the camp director and throw cayenne pepper into her eyes. Charlie overhears the situation and informs them the monster they’re looking for poses as a young, handsome guy and not an older woman.

Just then, the lead camp counselor steps out into the opening and starts fighting Sara and Ava.

Ray and Constantine find all of the missing kids and the shack. Using a piece of the skin the monster left behind, Constantine and Ray perform a spell to give the kids life again.

The spell weakens the monster and Sara and Ava continue fighting it. The two are able to eventually stop the monster and stab it with a wooden stick, killing it.

One of the kids didn’t wake up at the shack and John fears the worst. The magician starts performing another spell, giving the kid his own life force, apparently killing himself in the process. Before long, John wakes back up and the crew gets him back to the Waverider.

John’s potion wears off Ava and Sara and they revert their previous age.

Elsewhere, Nora has taken a job working on a renaissance fair.