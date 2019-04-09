‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: The Legends Lead a Heist Through Time in “The Getaway”

As always, spoilers up ahead for the latest episode of Legends of Tomorrow. How’s the familial bond between Nate and Hank? Do Ava and Sara make amends? Here’s what happened on “The Getaway,” tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

The episode begins with an anachronism of President Richard Nixon not being able to lie and in turn, causing many issues throughout the timeline. As expected, the Legends travel back in time to try righting the timeline — except Nate and Zari interrupt the mission and tell them that the Time Bureau is on the way. Fortunately enough all of the Legends are able to escape the Waverider.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fate would have it, Sara and Ray managed to kidnap President Nixon and met up with the other escaping Legends so that they can study Nixon and find out what’s wrong with him. Before long, Constantine finds out that a bug has possessed Nixon, “eating” all of the truth out of him. He’s able to exorcise the bug and put it in a jar.

As fate would have it, the RV the Legends commandeered gets pulled over and they lead the authorities, including Hank and Nate Heywood, on a police chase but eventually escape. With the team cooped up in the RV, they begin fighting which causes Mona to leave the group out of frustration. Sara and Constantine chase after her.

Mona is grabbing a bite to eat at a local restaurant when Time Bureau agents enter and try arresting her. She morphs into her alternate form and begins fighting the agents. She makes quick work of them and Constantine and Sara rush in to try stopping her. The two Legends and she begin fighting. Sara’s able to calm her down and offer her a shoulder to cry on.

Elsewhere, Hank’s able to track down the Legends’ RV and he takes Ray and Mick under arrest. The truth bug breaks out of his jar and enters Nate, who proceeds to have a heart to heart with his father. Hank promises to not withhold any additional information from his son. Because of the talk, Hank agrees to release all of the Legends.

Back at the Time Bureau, Nate hires Zari full-time and the two recruit Gary to help with their undercover mission with Hank. There, Gary enlists the help of Nora and the two try breaking into some of Hank’s computers after he goes back in time. As soon as they get in, they’re nearly caught by Neron, who’s aware of their hacking. He subsequently calls it into Hank.

Zari pulls Nate aside later and tells him his father is embezzling Time Bureau funds to experiment on metahumans. Later on we see Hank conversing with Neron and it’s revealed the two have been in cahoots. Hank refuses to continue working with his demonic partner and Neron ends up killing Hank in a fit of rage.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Monday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.

What’d you think of tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know of your thoughts in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!