Caity Lotz on How ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Will Address Lance’s ‘Arrow’ Death

The life of Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) was once again changed forever at the end of the Arrowverse’s last season, and it sounds like the fallout of that will be complicated.

During Legends of Tomorrow‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Lotz was asked exactly how the show will address her recent cameo appearance on Arrow‘s season six finale. Seeing as Sara’s Arrow return was brought on by the tragic death of her father, Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), Lotz says that Legends will touch on Sara’s grief in some interesting ways.

“I think it’s sometimes really hard something that happens on other shows onto your show.” Lotz explained. “Our show is also a comedy now. It’s light and it’s fun, and your dad dying is not so much. Sara dealing with that takes place before the season starts. We talk about it a little.”

Lotz made a similar sort of comment earlier this summer, and hinted that she would love for Sara to address it outright on one show or another — and maybe get back at Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) for doing the deed.

“I know, right? Everything is so sad. Why does everything that [Sara] loves die?” Lotz joked last month. “I’m hoping, I think they’re starting to try to steer away from one show affecting the other shows too much, because it gets really complicated. But I don’t know where they’re going to go with it, but I really hope that we get to deal with it more. I mean, I’d love to go back onto Arrow and have some vengeance, kick-ass, happen.”

Outside of Lance’s death, it sounds like Sara could have a lot on her plate going into Legends’ fourth season. Now that she’s risen to be captain of the show’s team – and found a steady partner in Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) – Sara will be at an interesting sort of crossroads.

“This season, Sara finally is starting to build a life that has some meaning.” Lotz recently told ComicBook.com. “Like, she has something to live for now. Before, it was always like she had nothing to lose. And now, all of the sudden, she’s got this hot chick she’s really in love with, making some future plans. And that’s not easy when you’re on a time ship.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.