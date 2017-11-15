‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast Reacts to Zari’s Big Move In “Helen Hunt”

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Helen Hunt,” below!

Tonight’s episode of Legends saw the team trying to locate an anachronism in 1930s Hollywood, in this case a misplaced Helen of Troy. While the team located the wayward Helen, the woman for whom the Trojan War was waged wasn’t exactly keen on going back to Troy. So, when time came to take Helen back to Troy, Zari, (Tala Ashe) decided to make a little detour.

To spare Helen from having to return to a world that was like a prison to her, Zari instead changed the records so that Helen disappeared during the Trojan War. Essentially, Zari hacked time and dropped Helen off not in Troy but on Themyscira, best known as the birthplace of Wonder Woman, instead. While Zari’s actions were a good deed to Helen, no doubt messing with time will have some major consequences.

While Caity Lotz (Sara) thought the scene itself was cool, it’s not something that’s going to go over well in character once Sarah is back in action.

“I think it is going to be annoying for Sara and something that she can’t really tolerate on the team,” Lotz said. “She can’t have somebody, like some new person coming in and messing everything up by trying to do her own thing. If she wants to be a part of this team she needs to be a part of the team.”

Ashe echoed Lotz, revealing that things would be coming to a head between Sara and Zari sooner rather than later.

“That’s something you’re going to see a lot in the coming season is Zari trying to hack time and try to find these loopholes, and it’s going to come to a head, actually in [episode 10,] especially with Sara,” Ashe said. “She’s not cool with it.”

However, while Lotz an Ashe weren’t optimistic, Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Amaya) recognized that while Zari’s methods are unorthodox, so is Zari and that may not be a bad thing.

“I mean, she’s sort of a rebel here, but I think if we try and change her, it’s not going to work,” she said. “So, I think we have to either go aboard with that… and I think what’s great is she gives us a new perspective on the ways that we can alter history and maybe actually improve it rather than just correct it. So, it’s definitely an eye opener for the whole team, especially Sara who has very strict rules, she has to sort of reassess, and actually, in a later episode, Zari’s way of doing things is the way that we will survive.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.