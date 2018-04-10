‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Makes a Major Change to the Arrowverse’s Vixen

Tonight’s Season 3 finale of Legends of Tomorrow saw some major surprises as the team faced off with the time demon, Mallus, and one of those surprises is a major change to the Arrowverse‘s Vixen.

Spoilers for tonight’s season finale of Legends of Tomorrow, “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly”, below.

After Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) sacrifices himself to buy the Legends some time to come up with a plan for defeating Mallus, the heroes end up in Salvation, South Dakota where they run into Jonah Hex (Jonathon Schaech). It turns out that there is nowhere in time where Mallus can’t find them. People from the various times the Legends have visited this season — including Julius Caesar and Blackbeard among others — have arrived. Things start looking bad for the Legends, what with Mallus’ puppets showing up and their inability to create something to take him down with, but fortunately Ava (Jes McCallan) shows up with help — including Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor) dressed in a costume identifiable to Arrowverse fans as that of the hero Vixen.

The arrival of Kuasa — especially as Vixen — is a bit of a surprise, though not without explanation. In last week’s penultimate episode, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) along with the Legends saved Zambesi, and thus changed Kuasa’s life’s trajectory. With Zambesi saved, Kuasa and her sister Mari were both raised in their native village with their grandmother to guide them. Kuasa tells Amaya that she and her sister, Mari, now share the Anansi Totem as well as the mantle of Vixen.

This reveal is a massive change for Vixen within the Arrowverse. First introduced as part of an animated series on CW Seed, Vixen — the Mari version — was voiced by Megalyn Echikunwoke. Echikunwoke later portrayed the character live-action in an episode of Arrow. In that version, Mari received the totem after her mother, Esi, fled Zambesi with her while Kuasa was left behind and went down a path of bitterness. Now, with that painful childhood erased, the world has two Vixens (three, if you want to count Amaya). It’s an interesting way to handle not just the changes made to the timeline by saving Zambesi, but also to redeem Kuasa in a way that gives the Arrowverse a rare, truly happy ending.

