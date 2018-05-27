‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Detailed Synopsis Teases Constantine & Magical Threats

John Constantine (Matt Ryan) is officially joining up with the Legends next season as a series regular on Legends of Tomorrow, and now we’ve got a bit of an idea of what that could look like.

As part of today’s Upfronts presentation, The CW released a new detailed synopsis for Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season. The synopsis, which you can check out below, gives a bit of more detail about what Constantine’s business with the team is.

As fans may recall, after defeating the demon Mallus the Legends went to relax on the beaches of Aruba. However, that was cut short when Constantine arrived to inform them that while they may have defeated Mallus, in true Legends form they may have created a much bigger problem. It’s those problems — all kinds of magical creatures called “Fugitives” — that will provide the adventures in the show’s fourth season. No wonder the Legends will need Constantine’s help. You can check out the official season description below.

After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with “Fugitives” – magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone’s favorite demonologist to set history back on track.

Sara and Constantine are joined by compassionate inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hotheaded ex-con Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), rebellious totem-bearer Zari (Tala Ashe), and heartbroken historian-turned-superhero Nate (Nick Zano) as they set out to save the world – and their legacy. It’s the familiar fun of the Legends time-travelling across historical events and encountering famous figures with an added shot of magical craziness!

Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

While we do not yet have a return date for Legends of Tomorrow, we do know what night of the week it will air. Legends of Tomorrow will return this fall to Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.