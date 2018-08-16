‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Channels ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ With New Episode Title

Could Legends of Tomorrow be headed to Camp Firewood?

Incoming Legends showrunner Keto Shimizu recently shared a photo on her Twitter account, which teases the fourth episode of the show’s fourth season. The photo, which you can check out below, reveals that the episode is titled “Wet Hot American Bummer”.

Of course, this is clearly a play on words for Wet Hot American Summer, the beloved movie and television franchise that began in the early 2000s.

Just going off of the title, it’d be easy to assume that the episode is centered around time-traveling hijinks at some sort of summer camp, or even Legends returning to the 1980s once again. But when combined with the graphic also on the script page – which shows a gross-looking hand popping up from the ground – a whole new level of possibilities come into play.

The latest season of Legends is set to push the envelope even more than usual, with the Season 4 trailer teasing unicorns, fourth wall breaks, and a whole slew of new magical characters. With that in mind, there’s no telling what territory “Wet Hot American Bummer” could get into, but fans can surely expect a fun ride.

“Sometimes you just get lucky with your performers and the themes and the world you create,” executive producer Phil Klemmer said in a previous interview with ComicBook.com. “The problem is we’re doing this stuff so far in advance that if you make a mistake, there’s not really righting the ship. It does feel like a small miracle when you get to the end of season and you look back on it and it feels coherent. You’re like, ‘You know what? It’s crazy and it’s wacky but …’ And not that we had any of this planned ahead of time because we’re not that conscientious or intelligent, but the fact that we’re able to pull all of the wild, dispersate, loose ends in some semblance of a bow. It does feel, I don’t know, more that anything, you just feel like a giant relief and humility.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.