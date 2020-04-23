Legends of Tomorrow: Charlie and Mick Are Struggling in "Ship Broken" Synopsis

✖

With a title that reads like a bottle episode, DC's Legends of Tomorrow is getting closer to the end of its season with "Ship Broken," an episode where Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has to finally commit to whether she is willing to use the Loom of Fate to change the destinies of at least two people close to the Legends. Meanwhile, Mick (Dominic Purcell) has a "guest" -- almost undoubtedly his daughter Lita, played by Mina Sundwall -- on the ship who he's hoping to impress. With the ship apparently broken, it seems likely that Zari (Tala Ashe) will have to commune with her pre-Crisis self to try and fix Gideon and get the Waverider up and running again.

Then again, an episode like this -- where they aren't chasing an Encore but instead are dealing with two character-centric stories -- feels like a perfect time to do a bottle episode, if you're going to do one. It would also stand to reason that if the show was stuck in the Temporal Zone, it would be one of the few places where it would be difficult for the Fates to catch up with them while they hashed out these personal issues.

Mick hooked up with an old high school fling earlier this season during a mission that brought the team to his reunion. The result? A teenage daughter he never knew he had, who wasn't his biggest fan after feeling like he left her behind. In this week's episode, Mick and Ava (Jes Macallan) went back in time and "inserted" him into some of her key memories, giving her a childhood full of happy memories with her father, but the lingering sense that he always left after the fun part was over.

You can check out the synopsis below.

SECOND CHANGES – Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. "Ship Broken" will debut on May 5.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.