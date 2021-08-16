Legends of Tomorrow "Silence of the Sonograms" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Silence of the Sonograms," the August 22nd episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. After playing an intense Clue/Jumanji style board game in Sunday's "Bored on Board Onboard", the preview for next week's "Silence of the Sonograms" reveals that the Legends have a very unwelcome guest on the Waverider: Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian), the man who kidnapped Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) who planned to use Sara and alien DNA to restart humanity. As you can guess, the Legends have plenty of questions since it was believed that Bishop was dead.

But it isn't just Bishop's unexpected return that the Legends have to contend with. Mick (Dominic Purcell), who is pregnant with Kayla's (Aliyah O'Brien) alien spawn goes into labor, as it were, and Constantine (Matt Ryan) is definitely not in a good place. Earlier in the season, Constantine lost his magic and went on a quest to find the Fountain of Imperium to have it restored. However, while Constantine found the Fountain, he wasn't deemed worthy. Since then, Constantine has been using a mysterious potion given to him by a vampire to restore his powers and it's had dire consequences that, from the looks of things, are only getting worse.

Constantine's continued struggles are especially interesting as this season, Season 6, will be the last for the character on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. It was announced last month that, while Ryan will remain on The CW series next season, he will be playing a new character.

"As everyone who loves him knows, in the end, John Constantine will walk his path alone," Ryan told fans when the change was announced. "The time has come for John to part ways with the Legends, and for me to part ways with John. I'm really excited to be creating this new role on the show and having some fun with it — discovering how this new character fits in and causes some trouble for the Legends."

You can check out the official episode synopsis for "Silence of the Sonograms" below.

LETTING YOUR GUARD DOWN – With the Legends on high alert with their unwanted guest in their custody, Ava (Jes Macallan) is tasked with the interrogation while Nate (Nick Zano) and Sara (Caity Lotz) watch. Rory (Dominic Purcell) is struggling with the terrible pain in his head and Gary (Adam Tsekham) tries to help to manage it the best he can. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) enlists Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner’s (Lisseth Chavez) help to figure what is going on with Constantine (Matt Ryan). Shayan Sobhian also stars. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Silence of the Sonograms" debuts on August 22.