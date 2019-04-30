Legends of Tomorrow: Hell Freezes Over in “Nip/Stuck” Preview

The CW has released the official preview for “Nip/Stuck”, the fourteenth episode of the Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The preview highlights what’s next for the team’s fight against Neron, now that he’s possessed Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and courted the allegiance of Gary Green (Adam Tsekman). It looks like the episode will see the pair also dealing with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) in a frozen tundra, and potentially harming the other Legends in the process.

“It would be fun to have a bigger exploration of their two characters.” Routh told ComicBook.com last year. “I think Ray is interested in the supernatural aspect, something he doesn’t understand. He’s not totally closed off to it just because he’s a scientist. I think he’s intrigued by everything — and Ray always does well with characters who are opposites to him, like Mick. I think John is a lot kinder than Mick, at least on the surface.”

“I had not really realized the fervor of [Constantine’s] fandom,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com last year. “I sort of accidentally discovered it. Honestly, we put him on the show just because we wanted him on the show. There’s no cynical calculation of trying to accumulate somebody else’s fans. I think we have fun with our characters. Having Tala Ashe on the show…she’s cool. If I just needed an adjective to describe her, she is a cool lady. I feel the same way about Constantine and Matt. We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends….Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Nip/Stuck” below!

“WHAT WOULD RAY DO? — With Constantine (Matt Ryan) missing, the Legends struggle to find a way to track him. When Sara (Caity Lotz) hesitates to make a tough call, Rory (Dominic Purcell) steps up creating a wedge in the team.

Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) gives Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) the responsibility of handling the Bureau performance reviews for all the Agents.

Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Nick Zano, Maisie Richarson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Ramona Young also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Nip/Stuck” will air on May 6th.