DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Meet Bugsy Siegel in “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” Photos

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fifth season finally premiered earlier this week, and it set up a pretty interesting new challenge for the show’s team. The Legends have now been tasked with tracking down “encores” – historical figures who have been released from Hell – in the brave new post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” world. Thanks to a new series of episode photos, we have a brand new idea of what that will entail. The CW has released a batch of photos for “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me”, the second episode of Legends‘ fifth season.

The episode is set to throw the Legends into 1947, as they track down the iconic mobster Bugsy Siegel. While it’s unclear exactly where things will develop from there, it looks like fans can expect a lot of Old Hollywood glamour — and a musical number from Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan).

You can check out the synopsis for “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” below!

“CANOODLING WITH THE ENEMY – When a new blip lands the Legends in 1947 Los Angeles, it puts them on the trail of Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel (guest star Jonathan Sadowski) who seems to take pleasure in fraternizing with Hollywood Elite. Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) devise a plan to capture him while Ava (Jes Macallen) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) sit on the sidelines for the time being. They soon realize that they need to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is struggling with being on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) accompanies Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) to his dad’s birthday, where Nate meets Behrad’s sister, Zari (Tala Ashe), who seems familiar to him.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Olivia Swann also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me” will air on February 4th.

Constantine

The Boys

Curious

The Team

Well, This Looks Bad

Ava

More Ava

Surprised

Sara

Song and Dance

Bugsy

On the Case

Undercover

Ray

AvaLance