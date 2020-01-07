Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5 Premiere Photos Released

After months of waiting, we’re just a matter of weeks away from Legends of Tomorrow returning to television screens. The fan-favorite Arrowverse series is already riding on a bit of a high, as it was renewed for a sixth season earlier this week. In the meantime, it’s Season 5 premiere is fast approaching — and we have our newest look at what it will entail. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Meet the Legends”, the first official episode of the show’s newest season.

Season 5 of Legends will bring a new normal for the series, namely in the departure of series regulars Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford midway through the season. In the meantime, fans can expect zany episode titles and some new supernatural threats, as the team deals with the various dead historical figures that Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) released from Hell in the last season finale.

You can check out the synopsis for “Meet the Legends” below!

“LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION — Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline.

The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat.

Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.”

“Meet the Legends” will air Tuesday, January 21st, at 9/8c on The CW.

