‘Legends of Tomorrow’: “Tagumo Attacks!!!” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Tagumo Attacks!!!,” the upcoming “kaiju episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, set to debut on November 19.

The title and synopsis suggest that this is probably the “kaiju episode” that people noticed teased in the season four trailer, in which somebody makes a reference to the “King of Monsters,” a title usually applied to Godzilla.

Given that the fugitive is “fishy,” though this might also be where the “Swamp Thing” joke comes from that we had previously guessed might show up in the summer camp episode.

The synopsis also reveals that the character injured in a recent episode was John Constantine — likely becuase of whatever it is that he was warned in this week’s episode is chasing him. The cure is magical, but without Constantine to help, Ray Palmer wants to turn outside the group — which seems like a perfect way to bring in Nora Darhk, whom Ray helped escape from Time Bureau custody at the end of last season. the last time we saw her was when she popped up briefly in the premiere.

With Constantine on the ropes for a bit, it also likely makes things harder for the team, since he is the resident magic expert and this season, they are facing magic. Maybe the newly-introduced Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers playing an extra-dimensional trickster who is not actually Amaya) can help?

You can check out the official synopsis below.

“Tagumo Attacks!!!” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SOMETHING’S FISHY — A new fugitive is on the loose in 1951 Tokyo and Sara (Caity Lotz), Zari (Tala Ashe), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) try to capture it. As Constantine (Matt Ryan) struggles to recover, Ray (Brandon Routh) knows that magic might be the only thing that can save him but must look outside the team for help. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) joins Nate (Nick Zano) and his family for an unconventional Thanksgiving dinner.

Courtney Ford and Ramona Young also star.

Lexi La Roche directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Monday nights, following episodes of Arrow on The CW. “Tagumo Attacks!!!” will debut on November 19.