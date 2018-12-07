‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Thanksgiving Episode to Re-Run on Christmas Eve

The CW has released its listings for the week of December 23, 2018, revealing that “Tagumo Attacks!!!,” the Thanksgiving-themed episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow that aired last month, will re-run on December 24.

The only original programming running during the week will be holiday-themed specials, and in addition to Legends, Charmed will also re-run a previously-aired holiday episode — in that case, “Jingle Hell,” which will air for the first time on this coming Sunday, December 9.

With John Constantine injured and clinging to life in the Med bay, Ray Palmer realizes that the cure is magical. Without Constantine to help, Ray turns to Nora Darhk, whom Ray helped escape from Time Bureau custody at the end of last season. Before this, the last time we saw her was when she popped up briefly in the premiere.

With Constantine on the ropes for a bit, it makes things harder for the team, since he is the resident magic expert and this season, they are facing magic. It’s up to the newly-introduced Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers playing an extra-dimensional trickster who is not actually Amaya) to help, identifying both the magical “fugitive” and offering a means of dealing with it.

And, yes, it’s the kaiju episode fans had seen teased in the season four trailer at Comic Con — and pitting Heat Wave against a giant octopus monster goes about the way you might expect.

“Tagumo Attacks!!!” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

SOMETHING’S FISHY — A new fugitive is on the loose in 1951 Tokyo and Sara (Caity Lotz), Zari (Tala Ashe), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) try to capture it. As Constantine (Matt Ryan) struggles to recover, Ray (Brandon Routh) knows that magic might be the only thing that can save him but must look outside the team for help. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) joins Nate (Nick Zano) and his family for an unconventional Thanksgiving dinner.

Courtney Ford and Ramona Young also star.

Lexi La Roche directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ubah Mohamed wrote the episode.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Monday nights, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.