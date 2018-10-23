‘Back to the Future’s Tom Wilson Joins ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ in New Photos

Not only did Monday night’s Season 4 premiere of Legends of Tomorrow see Constantine join the team in a battle against mythical creatures, but one of the show’s prolific new guest stars also made his debut.

During San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Tom Wilson, best known for playing the villainous Biff in the Back to the Future trilogy, would be joining the cast in Season 4. He was tapped to play Hank Heywood, father to Nick Zano’s Nate Heywood.

On Monday night, Wilson first appeared as Mr. Heywood, as Nate went back home for some information. Channelling his inner-Biff, Wilson’s new character proved to be quite the jerk to Nate, though there is probably more to him than meets the eye.

Fortunately, it won’t be long before we get to see Wilson reprise his role, as a new photo reveals that he will be appearing in next Monday’s episode, “Witch Hunt.”

In addition to the photo from the upcoming adventure, The CW also revealed a set of HQ photos of Wilson’s performance in last night’s premiere. You can check them all out below!

