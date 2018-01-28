First Look at Wally West on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Set

Fans may have to wait a bit yet to see Wally West/Kid Flash come on board the Waverider and join up with the Legends of Tomorrow, but thanks series star Nick Zano, we’re getting our first look of the speedster as part of the team.

In a recent Instagram post, Nick Zano, who plays Nate Hayward/Steel on The CW series, shared a photo of Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) and Amaya/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) in full costume on the set of Legends of Tomorrow. Zano acknowledged Kid Flash as an official member of the team as you can see in the caption and photo below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wally joining the Legends team comes following the tragic death of Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and the subsequent departure of Jefferson Jackson (Franz Drameh), leaving the team short two friends and one Firestorm. For his part, Wally’s Kid Flash hasn’t been much around The Flash this season. With Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) back from the Speed Force, Wally struggled to find his place in the heroic landscape, briefly visiting Blue Valley before briefly appearing at the West-Allen wedding during “Crisis on Earth-X”.

Lonsdale will appear as Wally during Legend of Tomorrow‘s eleventh episode this season and will officially join the team during episode 13. Legends is currently on hiatus and will return in Supergirl‘s timeslot beginning February 12th with “Daddy Darhkest,” putting Wally’s appearance on the show sometime in late March.

While some fans may have been surprised that it would be Kid Flash joining the Legends permanently instead of Constantine (Matt Ryan,) executive producer Phil Klemmer said in a statement that Wally simply a natural fit for the Legends.

“We loved working with Keiynan in our series premiere — the episode in which we learned that in between seasons 2 and 3 he had been fighting crime in Central City with Nick Zano’s Nate Heywood. So, when his character stepped away from Flash to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on Legends,” Klemmer said in a statement. “After all, our show is about a collection of unlikely heroes who all began their journeys questioning who they are and where they belong — only to find those answers while traveling through time and having wacky adventures. So now, Wally West is not only back in the company of old friends from the Arrowverse, he’s fighting alongside a former enemy and career arsonist Mick Rory/Dom Purcell. By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero.”

Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW on Monday, February 12 at 8pm ET, occupying Supergirl‘s time slot until the third season is complete.