‘Legends of Tomorrow’: The Waverider’s Crew Gets Shaken Up in “Witch Hunt”

Fans were not surprised to see John Constantine (Matt Ryan) join the crew of the Waverider (kinda) in tonight’s episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — but something that was a bit more unexpected? Seeing Nathaniel Heywood (Nick Zano) seemingly step away from his role as a superhero (and his quarters on board the ship) to work at the Time Bureau with Ava Sharpe.

While Nate will still be a regular part of the series, it seems his job description will change somewhat, and that is likely to shake up the team dynamic even more than it already is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The loss of Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) at the end of last season not only changed the makeup of the team but shook Nate, with whom she had been having a relationship. He decided last episode to hang out on Earth a bit more and reconnect with his father Hank (Tom Wilson), but it was not until tonight’s episode, when he parted ways with Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) in a visually-loaded moment of the episode, that it became clear Nate’s superheroing days may be numbered — or at least that his role will be changing.

Without Amaya and Nate on the ship, and with Constantine, the dynamic is likely to change quite a bit — something seen on tonight’s episode, as Constantine constantly butted heads with Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), becoming one of the only Legends not to be cowed by Mick’s bluster.

Even with Nate still an official Legend, the Booster Gold/Blue Beetle dynamic that he and Ray have had for the last couple of seasons is going to change by necessity now that the pair are living distinct lives. In the comics, Ted Kord’s death fundamentally changed Booster Gold’s depiction — but here, not only are both partners alive, but the one who is going to remain front-and-center is more analogous to Ted. That makes it difficult to guess what might be coming next for the Arrowverse‘s best science bros.

That both Nate and Ray seemed to understand this implicitly during their separation tonight makes it a little more sad, and it will be interesting to see what Ray throws himself into over the next couple of weeks as he deals with the change.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.