‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Who Is John Noble?

The penultimate episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season airs tonight with the help of a somewhat-familiar face.

As the delightfully meta title of tonight’s episode suggests, it will literally be “Guest Starring John Noble“. The genre fan-favorite has already played a major role in the season thus far, providing the voice of the villainous Mallus. But as photos for the episode have hinted, Noble will making a cameo in the episode as himself, in what appears to be the set of Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

So, who exactly is John Noble? Here’s what you need to know.

Noble has been making appearances in movies and television since 1988, and earned a slew of fans in the process. As we mentioned, he played Denethor in the extended edition of Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, before officially debuting in Return of the King.

Noble has had plenty of fan-favorite roles on television, most notably as Dr. Walter Bishop in the sci-fi series Fringe. In the years since Fringe, Noble has had turns on Elementary, Sleepy Hollow, and The Librarians.

Legends marks Noble’s latest turn in the DC Comics space. The actor previously voiced Brainiac in Superman: Unbound and The Scarecrow in Batman: Arkham Knight. But after playing Mallus for the majority of Legends’ third season, it sounds like tonight’s cameo will take things into a whole new direction.

“We figured out a very Legends-like way to actually get John Noble the actor into the show,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained earlier this year. “We’re very excited that John Noble will be making a live action appearance on Legends. He’s been voicing our third season’s big bad, Mallus, but he won’t be appearing as the time demon. He’ll actually be appearing as himself. It makes total sense in a Legends-y kind of way.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.