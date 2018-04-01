Legends of Tomorrow: Who is Obsidian?

Tonight on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, audiences got their first look at the Justice Society of America — and among them, there were a couple of familiar faces.

Those would be Hourman, who appeared in last season’s finale (briefly), and Vixen — a pre-Arrow version with a different secret identity but the same concept and design all in all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the familiar faces, though, were a handful of new ones, including Stargirl, Doctor Mid-Nite, Obsidian, and Commander Steel.

Obsidian is the son of Golden Age Green Lantern Alan Scott, a founding member of the JSA in the comics. He and his sister Jade would go on to play an important role in the Justice Society’s sinoff groups the Young All-Stars and Infinity, Inc., as well as eventually joining the Justice Society itself. He was also briefly affiliated with the Justice League.

He’s able to tap into a shadow realm, using it as camouflage, as an offenseive weapon, and as a means of transport.

In the comics, Todd (Obsidian) was abused by his adoptive parents, which made him unstable and not always the “good guy” in the early days. He also eventually came out of the closet, and — as mentioned — was the son of Green Lantern.

So how much of this could possibly have stuck around for TV?

“It’s all in there. It’s all in there, every bit of it,” Henriksen told ComicBook.com. “Yeah, being Green Lantern’s son and all that stuff and him being gay is all in there. It’s treated, honestly, kind of ungently. It’s a real thing….Even one of my lines says ‘If you’re lucky enough to find love again, after anything has ever happened to you, well, embrace it.’ [Obsidian] says ‘Son, he’s waiting for me at home.’”

Henriksen also noted that, as in the comics, Todd had a troubled past and “got up to no good” before settling into his role with the Justice Society.

Now, whether we’ll ever get to see Alan Scott onscreen might be another thing entirely, of course. But some fans will be happy just to know that the mythology is preserved, and hope for something like the brief cameo of Alan’s ring on the Justice Society-themed episodes of Smallville.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.