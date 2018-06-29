First Look at LEGO’s SDCC Exclusive Aquaman Set

LEGO will feature an exclusive DC Super Heroes set at San Diego Comic Con in July, centered around the popular Aquaman character.

This is not an Aquaman based on the current run of comics or the Jason Momoa-starring film releasing in December, but it is based on DC’s iconic Aquaman and Storm from their original animated TV appearances in the ’60s as a collectible LEGO building set. It will be exclusively sold at San Diego Comic-Con.

Check out the first look at the San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Aquaman LEGO set below!

The 197 piece set comes packaged with the SDCC Exclusive logo on its corner, as the box art sees Aquaman mounted on his noble sea horse steed Storm. The Aquaman minifigure includes his classic trident.

The set will price out at $40.v

Take a closer look at the set and its additional builds below.

The Aquaman set will be available in limited quantities, as all San Diego Comic-Con exclusives are. Stay tuned for additional details on how attendees can get their hands on this and other LEGO exclusives at SDCC.

Below is a photo of the full Aquaman minifigure.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 17 through July 21 at the San Diego Convention Center.