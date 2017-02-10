LEGO Announces A Massive Joker Manor Set From ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’

LEGO has taken the wraps off their latest set from The LEGO Batman Movie, and it is one of the most outrageous and fun builds we've seen in quite some time. Follow me for a tour of The Joker Manor.

70922 The Joker Manor includes a whopping 3,444 pieces and 10 minifigures. It's packed with fun details like a roller coaster with three cars for minifigs that encircles the entire building, a rotating "big eye" tower with lever-operated iris, and two wheel-operated punching boxing gloves. There's also a huge Joker head with a trapdoor and slide. When activated, the trapdoor will send a minifigure tumbling from the top of the The Joker head, down the slide, and out through the mouth.

The interior includes a cinema room (with romantic DVD), a kitchen with a buildable microwave (and a lobster), a living room with a buildable grand piano, a grand entrance flanked by two buildable bombs with translucent spark-style elements, two-level and three-level towers with turrets and flag elements on top, fireplace and bust, a swimming pool room, and a music studio with a guitar and a buildable mixing desk and loudspeakers.

The 10 minifigures in the set include: The Joker, Batman, Barbara Gordon, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, and Alfred Pennyworth Classic Batsuit. Disco Batman, Disco The Joker, Disco Batgirl and Disco Robin are new to the set. Weapons include Batman's Batarang, Barbara Gordon's revolver and Harley Quinn's bat.

70922 The Joker Manor will be available via shop.LEGO.com and in LEGO Stores starting on November 24th for $269.99. That's Black Friday, so make sure to file away that nugget of information and adjust your shopping strategy accordingly. Odds are that this set will sell out in the blink of an eye. Continue on to the photo gallery below to dive into all of the details.