Lobo Actor Emmett J. Scanlan Says Krypton Cancellation Sucks

An acclaimed SyFy series and it’s spin-off were ended today as the network canceled both Krypton and Lobo, THR reported earlier today. Emmett J. Scanlan played Lobo on Krypton and was headed for a solo series playing the character, but now he’s taken to Twitter to lament the decision and thank the network and others for the opportunity to bring such a beloved show to fans from all over.

Scanlan laid it all out there in a thread of tweets that both describe the realities of being on television in the modern age and seem hopeful for the future. After all, the season two finale, which aired only this week, saw Adam Strange and Seg-El preparing to chase Lobo into space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There ain’t no filter to make this look good. There ain’t no slight of hand status that can deflect our deflation. In a nutshell, it sucks. Real talk. In saying that, a little show I did called #InTheFlesh won 2 BAFTAS & still got cancelled. That shit can get…….. pic.twitter.com/rqgqHboDQY — Emmett J. Scanlan (@EmmettScanlan) August 16, 2019

Krypton‘s second season was reviewed well by critics and the audience clearly loved the tone of the show. The show drew around 400,00 viewers and that’s not bad for a cable network like SyFy. Unfortunately, season one was drawing around 1.8 million, and that kind of downturn probably had a hand in the decision to cancel the show.

Fans shouldn’t lose faith though, according to reports, the producers at Warner Horizon will shop the series. As of the time of writing, it is unclear if they’ll be able to find a home for the series just yet. The creative team is also looking to take Krypton to a new home. With the HBO Max streaming platform set to debut, possibility for the show’s continuation might lay there.

..confusing.@KryptonSYFY S2 has been praised by critics right across the board, & in that we can take away so much happiness. It was & still is a great show, a ballzy show I was so proud to be part of. But it was a show not enough people watched live, because watching live… — Emmett J. Scanlan (@EmmettScanlan) August 16, 2019

Scanlan had expressed major excitement in the past to continue this role in the DC Universe, telling ComicBook’s Russ Burlingame that the portrayal on Krypton honors the source material, and it’s likely the spinoff would do the same.

“We pay massive respect to all the comics and the heritage of the character. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” Scanlan told ComicBook.com earlier this month of his Krypton portrayal. “Physically I ain’t the biggest son of a bitch out there, so it was of the utmost importance I captured this guys spirit. Because that’s all that matters really….. You ain’t getting the biggest Lobo in the universe but I promise you you’re getting the craziest.”

Krypton star Cameron Cuffe was also very excited to help bring Lobo to life in the latest season. He said, “We’re really excited to work with Lobo because in the comics he’s such a broad character, he’s an almost ridiculous character and like some people would say how’s he going to work with the tone of the show,” Cuffe told us. “That’s a challenge we’re really excited to work with and I think Seg’s going to be spending a lot of time with him which will be cool.”

Krypton and it’s spinoff Lobo are canceled for now, but they still may find new homes in the coming weeks. There are a host of streaming services on the market and its hard to believe that Krypton and The Main Man wouldn’t be able to latch on somewhere.