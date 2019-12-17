Lucifer Showrunner Jokes About Doing Spinoff Show With Constantine

Just about every popular character in the history of DC’s TV shows has made an appearance during the first three weeks of The CW‘s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. This event is so expansive that even Burt Ward and Kevin Conroy were able to make cameo appearances, and there are still two more episodes left to air! Of all the cameos that have taken place in Crisis so far, one of the most memorable belonged to the devil himself, Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis. The star of Netflix’s Lucifer series made an appearance in The Flash episode of Crisis last week, and hinted that there may be history between Ellis’ titular character and Legends of Tomorrow‘s John Constantine (Matt Ryan).

Lucifer co-showrunner recently spoke to EW about Ellis’ appearance in the crossover, saying that the creative team behind The Flash were the ones who deserved the credit for the great chemistry between the two characters. He also went on to joke that the two could be featured in a crossover spinoff series of their own, given their on-screen chemistry.

“I have thoughts,” Henderson said in regards to that line about Lucifer’s history with Constantine. “By the way, credit where credit is due: That scene, we only added two things to it. One, I pitched the flirt joke, which Tom surprised the actor who plays Diggle with. I wish we’d been covering his side because you got a great reaction from him. And then the Constantine, Constantyne [bit], that was Tom having heard about the debate from one of our writers. Other than that, that was all them [on The Flash]. And I thought they did such a wonderful job of capturing the voice, knowing how to write Lucifer, because Lauren Certo, [who] watches the show [and] is a fan of it, wrote our Lucifer, which was lovely.”

Henderson went on to joke about that history continuing in a spinoff featuring the two popular characters. “I have theories [about Lucifer and Constantine’s past relationship] and we should explore it in the spin-off,” he added with a laugh. Of course, there is no spinoff actually in the works at this time.

Fans were excited to see Lucifer pop up in Crisis on Infinite Earths, but not nearly as excited as the Lucifer creative team. Henderson tried to get Tom Ellis’ character involved in the crossover event ever since it was first announced.

“A year ago when they announced ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths,’ I called the executive of DC and I’m like, ‘If there are infinite earths, that means Lucifer’s on one of them,’” Henderson continued. “And I don’t know if they’d already thought of it. I still haven’t actually asked Marc Guggenheim. I’ve been meaning to. I don’t know what was the chicken and the egg, but all I know is like that has been something that I’ve been wanting to do ever since I heard it happened and I can’t believe we actually did it. It’s the coolest thing.”

