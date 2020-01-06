Lucifer Casts God For Final Season

Lucifer fans will see God in the show’s final season on Netflix. Warner Bros. TV today announced that 24 alum Dennis Haysbert will play the Almighty in season five of Lucifer. Neil Gaiman, the co-creator of the Vertigo Comics character Lucifer on which the series is based, voiced God in one the show’s third season bonus episodes. Haysbert’s fifth season debut will the first time God has appeared in the series. There’s a strong chance that God will have a lot to say to his two sons, the wayward Lucifer (Tom Ellis), who returned to Hell at the end of season four, and his brother, favorite son Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside).

“We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice,” Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson tells Entertainment Weekly. “We were lucky. It was our first and only offer.”

Haysbert and Woodside have worked together before, playing presidential brothers David and Wayne Palmer, respectively, in 24. “D.B. had actually come up to us and said, ‘Have you thought about Dennis?’ We were like, ‘Do you think he’d actually do it?’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’ve already talked to him and sort of brought it up.’ And so we just went straight on at him,” says Henderson.

The opportunity to reunite with Woodside is one of the reasons Haysbert agreed to the role. “Every time I see D.B., there’s always this fondness and this connection…We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you’re going to have a kind of camaraderie,” says Haysbert. “I don’t know how I went from brothers to father. We’re celestial. We can do that.”

The fourth season Lucifer (the first on Netflix) ended with Lucifer returning to Hell. Before he left, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) told Lucifer that she loved him. In regards to their relationship, Henderson said in another interview that “we asked ourselves: For the final season, what do we want to see happen between Lucifer and Chloe? What haven’t we explored or explained yet? And we’ve tried to get all of that in Season Five.”

While the final season of Lucifer will begin with him still in Hell, it won’t be long before brother Amenadiel pays him a visit with a matter of urgent importance. What comes next is any fan’s guess.

What do you think of Lucifer casting God? Let us know in the comments. The final season of Lucifer debuts on Netflix in 2020.