7 Star Wars Franchise Secrets That Only Real Fans Know

George Lucas’ Star Wars film saga has many, many fans and is quite possibly the most popular film franchise of all time. Like with any sci-fi property, there are fans and then there are super fans. What follows are fun facts that fans might know, and super fans definitely know. They’re facts that only serve to make the films more charming. Worth noting is the fact that Star Wars is an IP that has been expanded via countless Star Wars Legends books, Disney+ series, a horrendous Christmas special, and even an Ewok-focused spinoff movie or two (which, admittedly, weren’t all that much better than the Christmas special).

The point is these facts are only related to the film franchise. And, while Disney’s sequel trilogy certainly has its fair share of compelling behind-the-scenes details, the facts that follow are only regarding the first six films. After all, behind-the-scenes legends need time to grow if they’re going to reach all the super fans.

Ewan McGregor Had a Habit of Making Lightsaber Noises in The Phantom Menace

ewan mcgregor in star wars: the phantom menace

It may have what amounts to the film series’ worst reputation, but Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace has its fun spots. And, when it comes to Ewan McGregor’s experience, it was apparently fun to make, too. He certainly doesn’t seem to hold onto any ill will regarding the film’s reception, as the actor even showed up in person at a screening when the film was re-released last Summer.

How do Star Wars fans know McGregor had a good time? For one, there couldn’t have been a bigger Hollywood breakthrough, so it was inherently exciting. But even more telling is the fact that, when filming his lightsaber duel scenes, McGregor couldn’t help but make the whirring lightsaber noises. Lucas had to continuously tell him that those would be added in post.

Mace Windu’s Purple Lightsaber in Attack of the Clones Was Samuel L. Jackson’s Idea

the battle of geonosis in star wars: attack of the clones

It’s hard to say no to Samuel L. Jackson, even if you’re George Lucas. The Geonosis battle scene in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones is a complicated one, filled with nearly as many Jedi as blaster rifles. Jackson wanted his Jedi, Mace Windu, to be at least identifiable amongst the horde. So, he asked Lucas if his lightsaber could be purple.

Lucas told Jackson that lightsabers could only be blue or green for good guys or red for bad guys. But Jackson was adamant, he wanted a purple one. For a while the actor didn’t know if Lucas was going to go with that or just make it one of the previously established colors. But, when Jackson went in to for reshoots, the director showed him that his request was, in fact, approved.

George Lucas Had a Cameo in Revenge of the Sith

george lucas’ cameo in star wars: revenge of the sith

It took six movies, but George Lucas finally pulled an Alfred Hitchcock and showed up in person on screen in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Unlike Hitchcock’s cameos, which were admittedly quick but more often than not the viewer could see his face, it’s pretty hard to tell Lucas’ character is in fact Lucas.

On one hand, you do see a portion of his face, but non-devoted fans could be forgiven for not spotting him considering, one, it’s blink and you’ll miss it and, two, his face is blue. But that is in fact him as a patron of the Galaxies Opera House, and it’s a moment fans always pay attention to during a rewatch.

A Stormtrooper Bang His Head in A New Hope

stormtrooper bonking his head in star wars: a new hope

The Stormtrooper bonking his head is quite possibly the definitive Star Wars blooper that’s impossible to unsee. It occurs midway through Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The gang is trapped down in the Death Star’s trash compactor and a trio of troopers come to investigate the control room. As they enter, one of them bonks his head on the ascending door.

This was even referenced in Attack of the Clones. But, this time, the head bump was intentional. The moment comes when Jango Fett, fresh off his Kamino docks fight with Obi-Wan, gets into his ship, the Slave I.

Han’s “I Know” Line Was Harrison Ford’s Idea

harrison ford as han solo in the empire strikes back

There has always been the rumor that when Princess Leia says “I love you” to Han Solo in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back just as he’s about to be frozen in Carbonite, his reply of “I know” was improvised. That’s not quite true, but it’s close to true. The original line was the clunky “Just remember that, Leia, because I’ll be back.”

That said, “I know” did originate from the mind of Harrison Ford. So, to a degree, the well-known rumor or legend has a basis of truth. The same goes for the fact Ford didn’t particularly love working on the Star Wars movies, which is why the line he suggested was fairly close ended…he wasn’t keen on returning for a third film.

David Fincher Worked on Return of the Jedi

Director David Fincher on the set of Columbia Pictures’ “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo”

If any Star Wars Original Trilogy movie has more than its fair share of charming, somewhat well-known behind the scenes facts, it’s Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. For instance, the bond between Princess Leia and the Ewok Wicket is so convincing on screen partly because while filming Carrie Fisher was very maternal with Warwick Davis. But perhaps the most interesting fact of all is that future Se7en and The Social Network director David Fincher played a key part in the film’s construction.

Return of the Jedi was actually the first major project Fincher worked on. He was hired by Lucas’ Industrial Light & Magic to serve as a camera operator and matte photographer. He then reteamed with ILM the following year for The NeverEnding Story and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Return of the Jedi Originally Had a Different Opening

luke skywalker builds his lightsaber in return of the jedi deleted scene

There was a scene excised from The Return of the Jedi that would have made one key detail apparent far earlier than in the theatrical cut. Just as in the version we’ve all come to know and love, Darth Vader talks to one of his Empire Commanders about the Emperor’s imminent arrival. It’s after that where everything is altered.

We see Vader walking down a hallway, entering his chamber, and reaching out to Luke through the Force. Their connection via the Force is something that isn’t established until about midway through the theatrical cut. The scene then fades out and back in, this time to Luke, who is sitting in a cave on Tatooine…constructing his nice new green lightsaber. With the endless tinkering Lucas has done with the Original Trilogy, it’s a wonder why this somewhat inconsequential but still neat scene was never added back in. After all, if the song sequence in Jabba’s palace just had to be “upgraded,” why not add this back in? The more interesting element is their shared Force bond, but it’s the latter part that stands as this scene’s more well-known legend. It’s true, all of it.