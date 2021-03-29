Lucifer Showrunner Announces Last Day of Filming

✖

Now that we officially have a release date for the second half of Lucifer Season 5, it's unfortunately time to start thinking about the conclusion of the series. After moving from Fox to Netflix after three seasons, Lucifer will finally be coming to an end after Season 6. On one hand, we still have half of Season 5 to enjoy before Season 6 arrives. On the other, Season 6 is closer than you think, considering it's about to wrap up production.

Monday is the final day of shooting for Lucifer, according to showrunner Joe Henderson. Fans got wind of the last day of shooting and began flooding Twitter with messages saying, "Thank you, Lucifer." Henderson then took to Twitter to confirm all of the suspicion.

"We have the best fans," Henderson wrote in the tweet. "Last day of shooting Lucifer, and what a wonderful sendoff from the Lucifans."

With production wrapping up right now, and Season 5B arriving in May, it's likely that the final season of Lucifer will debut on Netflix sometime next year. Then again, it could always be earlier depending on the post-production timeline.

The second half of Season 5 will bring God into the fold, played by beloved TV actor Dennis Haysbert. Lucifer star D.B. Woodside described the new installment as "chaos," especially after Haysbert's God arrives on the scene.

“When God (Dennis Haysbert) comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow," Woodside revealed to TV Line. "We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!”

Lucifer Season 5B arrives on Netflix on May 28th.