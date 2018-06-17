‘Lucifer’ Gets A Fourth Season on Netflix

Netflix has picked up the DC Comics adaptation Lucifer from executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich for a fourth season on the streaming giant.

The series, which is a major international hit, found itself constantly on the bubble at FOX due to middling U.S. ratings. Ever since it was cancelled last month, fans have rallied behind it, and showrunners have been in constant talks to bring the series back to life.

There are no details yet regarding what, if any, changes will be made to Lucifer going forward. Season three saw the series move production from Vancouver to Los Angeles and add co-star Tom Welling in a major role. Reports so far have not revealed how many episodes Netflix will order or when they will debut.

Lucifer ended on a cliffhanger: after three years working side by side and getting closer and closer, Lucifer revealed his true face to Chloe, the human police officer with whom he worked. The cliffhanger was meant to goose season four ratings, but when the show was cancelled it became a major

“I think that’s the best episode of television I’ve ever made, just full stop,” Henderson recently told ComicBook.com. “I love it. I got to write a mixture of a play and an action movie. I thought the entire cast just brought it. The only regret I have about the episode is that DB and Tricia aren’t in it. But they did such incredible work they did in the previous episode that Ildy wrote – it was satisfying. And I guess, them not being in the finale also gave us room to dig deeper with our other characters: Ella and her fate, Dan and his breaking point, and of course Lucifer and Chloe.”

If you want some insight into the series, Henderson and Modrovich recently sat down for a lengthy interview with ComicBook.com in which they provided insight into every episode of the series. You can read it here.

The show’s third season, which includes a pair of “bonus episodes” originally scheduled to be a part of season four, will be in stores this August. You can get it now on streaming sites including iTunes and Hulu.