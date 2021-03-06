Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Shares Moment After Final Scene With Tom Ellis

✖

Work on the final season of Lucifer is starting to come to an end and that means that many of the actors are starting to wrap final scenes of the fan-favorite series. That includes Lesley-Ann Brandt. The Mazikeen actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a pair of photos marking the last-ever scene between her character and Tom Ellis' Lucifer, calling that final scene "raw and straight from the heart."

"This. After our final Maze and Lucifer scene for the entire series," Brandt wrote. "It's raw and straight from the heart. Thank you [Joshua Coleman] and [Chris Rafferty] for capturing this and thank you [Kevin Alejandro] for giving us freedom to just be present. Mostly, thank you [Tom Ellis] for being right there in it with me. Always, Your Mazikeen."

It appears that the final Lucifer/Mazikeen scene takes place in the penultimate episode of the series titled "Goodbye, Lucifer". Last month, writer Chris Rafferty took to social media to share that Kevin Alejandro, who plays Detective Daniel "Dan" Espinoza on the series, would direct the episode, reuniting Rafferty and Alejandro who previously worked together on Season 5's episode "Spoiler Alert". It's Alejandro's fourth time directing on the series.

While work begins wrapping up on the sixth and final season of Lucifer, fans are still eagerly awaiting the back half of Season 5. The first eight episodes of the season dropped back in August, but we don't yet know when the remaining eight are expected, something that even the series' writers addressed earlier this year.

"We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out," they wrote. "It's not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we're dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer."

When the back half of Season 5 does drop, fans may be able to expect God (Dennis Haysbert) to stick around for a while. In November, the Lucifer Twitter account noted that they were unable to share a release date, but they did tease that fans could "get ready for ***'s extended stay on *****". The blanks would fit with the phrase "God's extended stay on Earth."

Seasons 1-4, as well as the first half of Season 5, of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.

