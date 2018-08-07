First ‘Lucifer’ Season 4 Title Revealed

Lucifer‘s third season ended on a particularly shocking note, both in terms of the show’s story and its fate. Not only was Lucifer’s true face revealed to Chloe, but Fox opted to cancel the series, leaving fans with a staggering cliffhanger. Fortunately, Netflix stepped in and now the first episode of the show’s fourth season has been revealed.

The official Twitter account for the show’s writers’ room posted a photo Tuesday revealing the title in the Tweet below.

“The title of Ep. 401 is ‘Everything’s Okay’. Written by the incomparable Joe Henderson, directed by the great Sherwin Shilati and on Netflix!” the caption wrote with Henderson, Shilati and Netflix all tagged.

While the episode’s plot will likely address Lucifer‘s face situation, there’s also likely a nod to fans as well.

When Fox cancelled Lucifer, fans signed petitions and made a lot of noise on social media in support of the show. Even before Netflix announced that they were picking the series up, star Tom Ellis acknowledged that conversations more generally had begun because of the fans.

“When I said I was going to do a Q and A today I said specifically yes, but I will categorically tell you at the start of the Q and A I can’t answer any questions about whether the show will be saved or not,” Ellis said at MCM Comic Con London earlier this year. “But what I will say is that when I found out about the cancellation of the show I was gutted actually and when the news came out about the cancellation of the show I became instantly not gutted from the reaction of people and the hashtag ‘save Lucifer‘ has literally picked me up off the floor and the rest of my cast and we’re all determined to save the show. Conversations have started happening as a result of the noise that you guys have been making so all I can say is thank you, thank you, thank you.”

In the end, fans did help save the show at least in terms of ratings. Netflix executives revealed during their TCA presentation last week that the show was very popular with fans outside of the U.S. and they wanted to honor them.

“[Lucifer is] a fantastic show that has really resonated with audiences in parts of the world where we licensed it, so we felt it was important to help that show continue for those fans,” Netflix VP Cindy Holland said.

What do you think about the title for the season 4 debut episode? Let us know in the comments below.