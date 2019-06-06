Lucifer Renewed by Netflix for Fifth and Final Season

It looks like Lucifer‘s judgment day is quickly approaching. According to a new report from TVLine, the fan-favorite series has been renewed by Netflix for a fifth and final season. It is unclear exactly how many episodes would be in this final season.

Lucifer, which is based on the Vertigo Comics series of the same name, follows the titular fallen angel (Tom Ellis) as he abandons Hell to live amongst humans on Earth. He proceeds to run a nightclub in Los Angeles, while also becoming a consultant for the LAPD. The show initially ran on FOX for three seasons, before being canceled to quite a lot of backlash. After months of fans campaigning to “save” the series, Netflix picked it up, and recently debuted its fourth season.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” Ellis said once the show was saved. “From my point of view as an actor, that’s great. One of the things that we have to be careful about as well is that the reason the show was so popular was because of the way it was. We don’t want to mess around too much with that.”

While a fifth season was never previously set in stone for the series, the show’s creative team had hinted that it was in the cards, depending on how fans responded to the most recent episodes.

“We did spend some time digging into what we think can be Season 5,” showrunner Joe Henderson explained in a recent interview. “We even have the first scene [of Season 5], which is one of my favorite things we’ve ever come up with.”

“We really try to ping it in a completely different direction,” showrunner Ildy Modrovich added. “If everybody is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as batshit as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored. We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Ten the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘and brilliant.’”

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently available to stream on Netflix.