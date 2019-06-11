Lucifer Was Reportedly the Most Binged Netflix Show Last Week

The highly-anticipated fourth season of Lucifer made its debut earlier thus month, and a new bit of data seems to hint that it was a success. TVTime, a website that allows fans to track and digitally share their TV watching habits, recently published their “Binge Report” of the most-watched shows amongst their users from the past week. As the report revealed, Lucifer has been the highest-ranking show on their service for two weeks in a row.

Of course, this data only reflects data logged by TVTime users and doesn’t necessarily reflect the total number of people who watched a particular show. Still, it proves that – at least amongst a small part of the TV-watching body – Lucifer is reigning supreme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is, admittedly, a slightly-bittersweet notion to that reveal, as Netflix recently announced that Lucifer will be ending with its upcoming fifth season.

“We did spend some time digging into what we think can be Season 5,” showrunner Joe Henderson explained in a recent interview. “We even have the first scene [of Season 5], which is one of my favorite things we’ve ever come up with.”

“We really try to ping it in a completely different direction,” showrunner Ildy Modrovich added. “If everybody is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as batshit as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored. We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Ten the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘and brilliant.’”

Lucifer, which is based on the Vertigo Comics series of the same name, follows the titular fallen angel (Tom Ellis) as he abandons Hell to live amongst humans on Earth. He proceeds to run a nightclub in Los Angeles, while also becoming a consultant for the LAPD. The show initially ran on FOX for three seasons, before being canceled and “saved” by Netflix.

What do you think of these stats surrounding Lucifer‘s fourth season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

All four seasons of Lucifer are now available on Netflix.