Fans Have NSFW Reactions to Lucifer Season 5 Episode 2 Title

What’s in a name? Well, for fans of Netflix‘s Lucifer when it comes to names of episodes there can be an awful lot in a name. On Tuesday afternoon, the official Lucifer Writers Room Twitter account revealed the title for the second episode of the popular series’ final season. That title, “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” gave many fans a very Beetlejuice vibe, but for many others there was a completely different interpretation with a distinctly NSFW implication.

Soon after the tweet revealed the title, fans started commenting on the post with their own interpretations of it. The most common interpretation was the Beetlejuice one, a variation on the way the titular character was summoned in Beetlejuice with the idea that someone — possibly Chloe, possibly Trixie — attempts to summon Lucifer back up from Hell the same way. Others suggested that maybe it was an exasperated utterance similar to the iconic “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” from The Brady Bunch, another valid interpretation and one that we can see Dan saying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But then, there’s the third major way fans are seeing the title, suggesting that maybe the calling out of everyone’s favorite Devil’s name may be something related to the bedroom. That’s right, fans are hoping that Lucifer and Chloe will finally hook up, leading to that particular utterance of his name.

It’s pretty great suggestion, but one that might not be quite what’s in store for the second episode of Season 5. At the end of Season 4 Lucifer (Tom Ellis) came to the difficult realization that the prophecy — that Lucifer and his first love would unleash Hell on Earth — was true as Chloe (Lauren German) was his first real love. Understanding this, Lucifer chose to return to Hell to keep the demons contained, thus keeping Earth and Chloe safe from them. The downside to that remarkably selfless act on Lucifer’s part is that Chloe had just admitted her love for him and accepted him for who he is. Lucifer being back in Hell may take a bit of time to resolve.

For now, though, we’re just appreciating the fan thoughts about Episode 502’s title and have rounded up a few of our favorites. You can read on to check them out for yourself and don’t worry we’ve kept it pretty clean.

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix.

@Marty79631878

@kjngofheII

all these replies thinking that it’s chloe during 🤭🤫 pic.twitter.com/JcO75cbhjy — mia♡ misses lucicon 🙁 (@kjngofheII) September 17, 2019

@NelsonSaline

My first thought was Deckerstar and Chloe says it in a fit of passion. I know where my mind is. ❤️😈👑 — Saline Thomas Nelson (@NelsonSaline) September 17, 2019

@ohmymorningstar

deckerstar sex scene is coming right? RIGHT?? 😌 — 𝙿 | lucifer on netflix (@ohmymorningstar) September 17, 2019

@Bernade03246874

@chloemorninqstr

chloe better be screamin that — veronika 🌟 (@chloemorninqstr) September 17, 2019

@iamrmmason

I can hear Chloe screaming this too…



…for very different reasons. pic.twitter.com/nfpykODJv9 — 🦄Rachelle😈 (@iamrmmason) September 17, 2019

@emmyx