Lucifer Teases God's Extended Stay on Earth for Second Half of Season 5

✖

Lucifer fans are eagerly awaiting the drop of the second half of the fifth season of the popular Netflix series and while there's not yet a release date, fans do have an idea of what is in store when their favorite devil returns. On Twitter, the show's official account teased an "extended stay" on Earth for a character -- and fans have figured out that it's likely Lucifer's dear old dad, God himself, who will be sticking around for a while.

Last week, the Lucifer twitter account tweeted that while they can't give away the release date for the second half of Season 5 -- also called 5B -- they could tease "get ready for ***'s extended stay on *****".

when could the release date of 5B possibly be? we can't reveal that but what we can reveal: get ready for ***’s extended stay on ***** — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 23, 2020

Fans quickly took this "puzzle" to heart and sorted out that it must be God sticking around on Earth for a bit, something that lines up well with the series' mid-season finale, "Spoiler Alert". In that episode, God (Dennis Haysbert) arrived on Earth to break up a fight between his sons, Lucifer (Tom Ellis), Michael (also Ellis), and Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside). It marked the first time that God has appeared in the series and was something that fans got very excited about when it was initially announced back in January along with Haysbert's casting.

"We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and he was my top choice," Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "We were lucky. It was our first and only offer."

Of course, while God is the most likely candidate for the puzzle, some fans have pointed out that it could also be Eve (Inbar Lavi), though she has been on Earth since Season 4 though hasn't yet appeared in Season 5. Whoever ends up having their extended stay, one thing that fans can count on is that while the series got a surprise Season 6 renewal, this hasn't impacted the story of Season 5 which had previously been set to be the series' last.

"One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5," Henderson said. When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle. I love it. We didn't want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5. We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realized, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories."

He went on to explain that Season 5 still ends up where it was going to, just that now those final moments are expanded into their own season.

"Season 5 is exactly what it was always going to be, except the very, very end of it is now its own season, plus all these new ideas that we came up with as we dug into it and explored it," he continued. "It was really important to us to make sure that Season 5 stayed its own story, and then challenge ourselves to find a new story where we didn't think there was any. Once we found it, like Ildy said, it's hard to imagine not telling it."

The first half of Lucifer Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.