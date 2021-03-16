Lucifer Showrunner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Throwback to the First Season

✖

The end is near for Netflix's Lucifer. While the popular series still has the back half of its fifth season to air and a sixth season to come after that, work on that sixth and final season is nearing its end. On Monday, showrunner Joe Henderson took to social media to mark the final table read for Lucifer and while he couldn't share a photo of that moment, he instead shared a throwback photo to one of the earliest table reads for the series, the first one after the series' pilot.

"Just had the final table read of #Lucifer ever," Henderson wrote. "All the emotions. Love this incredible family. Since I can't share a picture of it for spoiler reasons, here is the first table read (after the pilot). We've come a long way..."

Earlier this month, Lesley-Ann Brandt shared her own behind-the-scenes photo marking her last ever scene as Mazikeen with Tom Ellis' Lucifer, sharing that the scene is "raw and straight from the heart."

"This. After our final Maze and Lucifer scene for the entire series," Brandt wrote. "It's raw and straight from the heart. Thank you [Joshua Coleman] and [Chris Rafferty] for capturing this and thank you [Kevin Alejandro] for giving us freedom to just be present. Mostly, thank you [Tom Ellis] for being right there in it with me. Always, Your Mazikeen."

At this point, it's unclear what fans can expect from the sixth and final season of Lucifer. While Season 5 was initially expected to be the final season of the fan-favorite series, in July of last year fans got a huge surprise when Netflix decided to renew the series for one more go. While the prospect of more episodes was exciting, it also posed some big questions about how that would work, though at the time Henderson and co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich explained that getting a sixth season didn't really impact Season 5 in a major way.

"One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5," Henderson said. When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle. I love it. We didn't want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5. We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realized, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories."

He went on to explain that Season 5 still ends up where it was going to, just that now those final moments are expanded into their own season.

"Season 5 is exactly what it was always going to be, except the very, very end of it is now its own season, plus all these new ideas that we came up with as we dug into it and explored it," he continued. "It was really important to us to make sure that Season 5 stayed its own story, and then challenge ourselves to find a new story where we didn't think there was any. Once we found it, like Ildy said, it's hard to imagine not telling it."

Seasons 1-4, as well as the first half of Season 5, of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.

