‘Lucifer’ Star Tom Ellis Posts Ripped Shirtless Photo

Lucifer star Tom Ellis was already in shape, but thanks to a new photo we now know just how in shape he is, and it’s impressive.

Ellis, who is the title character on the former Fox but now Netflix series Lucifer, shared a behind the scenes photo from a new photoshoot. The photo shows off the toned physique he’s been working on for around three months, and Lucifer fans will definitely appreciate the hard work and the photo.

“#BTS shot from a shoot I did this weekend that I have been working towards for 3 months. I can’t thank @paolomascitti enough for encouraging and supporting me through the training, the tears and the diet. It’s been hard but totally worth it💪🏽😈 photo taken by my lovely hair designer @styleswithange”

You can see the new photo above.

Ellis couldn’t be more excited that Lucifer has found new life on Netflix, though that will come with a few changes. That said, Ellis explained at San Diego Comic-Con that those changes aren’t bad, and should only help that show to be better.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” Ellis told EW. “From my point of view as an actor, that’s great.

While that might be the case, Ellis does want to make sure they don’t change too much, as the reason the show is still around is that fans loved the show in its original incarnation.

“One of the things that we have to be careful about as well is that the reason the show was so popular was because of the way it was,” Ellis said. “We don’t want to mess around too much with that.”

Part in keeping with the original version of the show is keeping the same episode length, which co-showrunner lldy Modrovich hopes to do.

“We’ll probably stick roughly to our 43 minutes,” Modrovich confirmed. “That’s part of what we’re going to talk to Netflix about. I think we might have a bit of room for flexibility, hopefully, so if there’s a scene we love and we don’t want to cut it, we’re hoping that now we won’t have to. But we’re not suddenly going to have hour-and-a-half episodes!”

